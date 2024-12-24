You can also apply a bit of highlighter under the brow bone to further define your eye shape. See, says Compton, many experts recommend using eye shadow to contour and define the crease (which can help open up the eyes). However, "It's really easy to go overboard with application and end up with a smoky eye," she says. Highlighting the brow bone has the same contouring effect without any shadow, and it lends a more natural look.