10 Best Eyebrow Gels For Every Type Of Arch & How To Use Them
Everyone likes their brows to look a certain way—some prefer a clean and tidy arch, while others adore the perfectly undone natural look. Either way, your tools should match your desire, be it a brow pencil, crayon, powder, or the topic of today: brow gel.
If you're going to use a sticky substance to ensure your hairs stay put, you should be cautious of what ingredients are in the bottle. Some formulas can contain harsh chemicals and tacky gels that stick to your brow a little too well, potentially damaging your arch simultaneously.
So here's the predicament: You want a formula that's good for your brow health but something that actually does the job, too. Luckily for you, we sorted through a plethora of clean brow gels to bring you the 10 best options on the market for each desired brow aesthetic.
How we chose:
Ingredients
As mentioned above, your brow gel shouldn't ruin the health of your delicate arches for the sake of looking prim. Instead, the formula should nourish your brows while shaping them how you see fit. So, the following products include ingredients to help your brows grow, feel softer to the touch, and support the skin underneath, sans harmful chemicals.
Tint
Some people want their brow gel to double as brow filler pigment, so we added some tinted options as well. Some of them have a slight tint, others a strong color—whatever you prefer, we've got a great recommendation to suit.
Finish
We compiled products that provide a range of finishes. Some people prefer their brows to look near-laminated, while others want the gel to go undetected. To follow, options for each desire and everywhere in between.
Variety
We know not everyone wants to spend tons of money on a brow gel, so we compiled budget-friendly and splurge-worthy options so you can snag a great brow product at whatever price point feels right to you.
mbg's picks for the best eyebrow gels:
Best overall: Kosas Air Brow Tinted Clean Volumizing Eyebrow Gel
Pro
- Strong pigment
- Brows feel soft
- Has grey shade
Con
- May be too pigmented for some
Hold:Medium
Tint:Pigmented
Key Ingredients:Castor oilPanthenolPeptides
Lifetsyle considerations:VeganCruelty-free
This one earns the title "best overall" because it's a versatile and customizable crowd-pleaser. The tint is pigmented but can be soft if you apply it lightly. The hold is strong but feels soft to the touch. You can use this gel during the day for a natural finish, or apply it with a heavy hand in the evening for the ultimate statement brow. Not to mention, there is tons of product in the tube, so you certainly get your money's worth with this one.
What our tester says:
After testing countless brow gels, I come back to this one for a simple, flawless application every single time. I know this will help my brows look fuller during the day and top off a sharp brow arch at night. The gel holds my brows in place without a doubt, yet the hairs are soft and touchable.
Best for fine brows: Merit Brow 1980 Volumizing Pomade
Pro
- Prescision spooly
- Soft, powder-like finish
- Long-wearing
Con
- Ashy colors may not match every undertone
Hold:Medium
Tint:Soft
Key Ingredients:Kanolin clay
Lifetsyle considerations:VeganCruelty-free
Many brow experts will tell you that the key to fluffy brows is using brow powder, rather than pencil, under your brow gel. This pomade puts powder and gel into one step for a fluffy finish that's oh-so-natural. The ashy hues of the tinted shades make your brows appear fuller without looking filled in at all (major win). The precision-tip spooly will ensure anyone with thinner brows can adjust their arches without going overboard and having to clean up messy lines later.
Best splurge: Brow Code Tinted Multi-Peptide Brow Gel
Pro
- Highly pigmented
- Loaded with brow-loving ingredients
Con
- Pricey
Hold:Medium
Tint:Pigmented
Key Ingredients:PeptidesBotanical waxHyaluronic acidBiotin
Lifetsyle considerations:VeganCruelty-free
If you're going to splurge on a brow gel, let it be this one. Why? Well, the ultra-pigmented finish means you can kiss all of your other brow pencils and crayons goodbye, because you likely won't be needing them. Plus, it's packed with ingredients to help your brows grow, doubling as a brow serum. So while the price may be steep for a brow gel, it's truly much more than gel alone.
What our tester says:
"No lie, this is one of the most pigmented brow gels I’ve tried. I usually run some brow powder through my arches to fill in sparse spots, but with this tinted gel I don’t even need it! The formula gives me the perfect, fluffy, brushed-up brow look I always yearn for, and I love knowing the peptides, panthenol, biotin, and hyaluronic acid are simultaneously nourishing my brow hairs," Jamie Schnieder, mbg beauty & wellness editor
Best tinted for growth: Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW 2-In-1 Tinted Brow Gel + Brow Enhancing Serum
Pro
- Growth serum and brow gel
- Strong pigment
- Has auburn shade
Con
- Pricey
Hold:Flexible
Tint:Pigmented
Key Ingredients:Castor oilBotanical waxBeet root extract
Lifetsyle considerations:Cruelty-free
If your brows are thinner than you'd like them to be, have some sparse patches, or have been over-plucked, this product is worth the price. The 2-in-1 brow serum and brow tint will leave your arches looking fuller at the moment and enhance growth over time. The formula includes beet root extract, castor oil, vitamin E, and jojoba oil to foster increased growth and soothe the skin under the brows.
What our tester says:
I love this brow gel because the color is rich, the tube is large, and it lasts all day long. The pigment is certainly strong, which is what makes it such a great product for thinning, patchy, or over-plucked brows. If you want a barely-there finish, this one might not be your best pick.
Best for thick brows: Live Tinted Huebrow Clear Setting Gel
Pro
- Dual-sided applicator
- Strong hold
- No flakes
Con
- May be a tad heavy for thinner brows
Hold:Strong
Tint:Clear
Key Ingredients:PanthenolGlycerinAloe veraJojoba oil
Lifetsyle considerations:VeganCruelty-free
For super thick brows, this gel is ideal. The clear gel is strong, so it holds even the thickest hairs in place. The more product you apply, the more near-laminated your brows will look. Plus, the dual-sided applicator means you can create a fluffy or defined finish, or a combination of the two if you're feeling like a pro. Reviewers rave about the all-day hold with zero flakes or residue—a unique trait for such a strong gel.
Best budget: Half Magic Grippie Brow
Pro
- Affordable
- Weightless feel
- Large spooly
Con
- May not hold super thick brows
Hold:Medium
Tint:Clear
Key Ingredients:PanthenolGlycerin
Lifetsyle considerations:VeganCruelty-free
If you hate the feeling of sticky brow gel but want the look of freshly groomed arches, this pick is for you. The Grippie Brow feels practically weightless on your brow hairs. The lightweight formula holds its own, though, providing a natural, brushed-up look to any brow. Plus, the large spooly makes it easy to fluff up wider brows with ease. If you have uber thick hair, be sure to apply a double coat of this one if you want an all-day hold.
What our tester says:
If I'm headed out the door with next-to-no makeup on, then I need a brow gel that matches the vibe—this is when I reach for Grippie Brow. I have used it over brow pencil before as well, (with equally great results) but I prefer the fluffy finish when I want to look like my brows are naturally perfectly brushed and fluffed. My favorite part: It feels like I'm wearing nothing on my brows at all.
Best clear gel for growth: Joey Healy Brow Renovation Serum
Pro
- Growth serum that provides hold
- Helps grow back over-plucked brows
Con
- Not as much hold as a traditional gel
Hold:Flexible
Tint:Clear
Key Ingredients:PeptidesHyaluronic acidWheat protein
Lifetsyle considerations:VeganCruelty-free
This one is technically a brow growth serum, but it functions as a light gel as well. For those who are in the market for some serious growth power, this one is your best bet. The unique blend of botanical actives helps to stimulate and support hair growth, soften brow hairs coming through, and strengthen your new hairs to be more resistant to damage.
What our tester says:
I've used this serum before and my only complaint is that I have to pluck my brows more often because they're growing so quickly! The growth power in this formula truly stands out and delivers results I have yet to replicate. While the hold isn't super strong (after all, it's not a traditional gel) you can always use it in the evenings and use a stronger product during the day.
Best lightweight: Ami Cole Ultra-Flex Clear Eyebrow Gel
Pro
- Dual-sided spooly
- Zero residue or flake
- Affordable
Con
- Small tube
Hold:Flexible
Tint:Clear
Key Ingredients:Baobob extractBanana peel extractHibiscus extract
Lifetsyle considerations:VeganCruelty-free
Wide bristle spooly brushes help you get a fluffy, natural finish. On the flip side, shorter bristles are necessary for ultimate precision. Sometimes it can be hard to choose, but luckily this one has both, all in one product. This clear brow gel is ideal for the user who already fills in their brows (if needed) but wants to add some flexible hold without going over the top. And if you aren't sure what look you want yet, experiment with each side of the brush to see what you fancy.
Best natural finish: Iris & Romeo Brow Up
Pro
- Blends easily into brow
- Provides growth benefits
Con
- Only three shades
Hold:Flexible
Tint:Soft
Key Ingredients:PanthenolBotanical waxJojoba oilGrapeseed oilCoconut oil
Lifetsyle considerations:VeganCruelty-free
This one is another multi-tasking gel, but for those who want something right down the middle: It has some pigment, but it's soft and buildable. The hold is great but not too stern. Plus, it contains panthenol and a host of botanical extracts to nourish your brows simultaneously. The finished look is somewhere right between fluffy and defined, with the slightest tint to encourage a fuller, symmetrical brow without looking done-up.
Best for dark brows: Gen See Arch Support Brow Powder Gel
Pro
- Touchable hairs
- Soft but potent tint
Con
- Ashy tones may not match every undertone
Hold:Flexible
Tint:Soft
Key Ingredients:Botanical waxVitamin EFatty acids
Lifetsyle considerations:VeganCruelty-free
Anyone with super dark brow hairs knows that traditionally "darker" shades of tinted brow gels can often be lighter than desired. If you want wow-worthy pigment, opt for this brow gel. The product comes in three shades, Taupe, Medium Brown, and Dark Brown to ensure anyone with brown or black arches can find something deep enough. However, it's important to note that the taupe shade may be too dark for true blondes.
How to choose
All of these products can make the process seem a bit overwhelming if you're not sure what you prefer just yet. Here's a quick test to help you decide:
- Tinted vs. clear: Do you already fill your brows in with a pencil or crayon and love the look? If so, then you may prefer a clear gel to sort through straggly hairs and leave the arch artistry to the other tools. However, those who want to streamline the process or add a darker tint to their already filled-in brows should opt for the tinted gels.
- Gel strength: If you like the look of soft, ultra-natural brows, then go with one of the natural finish options. For those who love the near-laminated or "soap brow" look, stick with ultra-strong gels.
- Growth priority: Are you concerned about brow growth? If so, make that your first priority when picking up a brow gel and opt for one of those options above. For those who are satisfied with their brow shape and growth speed, prioritize the finish and tint instead.
How to use brow gel
Using brow gel is a fairly painless process, but these tips will help you utilize your new pick like a pro:
- Brush in reverse: Take your spoolie and brush your brows from the tail to the inner corner, and then reverse direction. This way, you'll get gel on each hair, resulting in a better hold that lasts all day long. If your brow gel is tinted, you may want to skip the reverse brush or be prepared to clean up the edges of your arches after.
- Cover sparse patches: If you have gaps in your brows you want to hide, you can use brow gel to do so. Simply brush surrounding hairs over the sparse patch and wait for the gel to dry. Of course, layering a brow pencil or crayon underneath is the most effective, but this is one way to go above and beyond.
- Upward & outward: Especially toward the front of your brow, be sure to brush in an upward motion. Once you get to the tail, brush the hairs straight out (toward your temple) for a faux eye lift.
FAQ
What's the best eyebrow gel for sparse brows?
If you have sparse brows, look for a formula that's tinted and contains ingredients that encourage brow growth like peptides, castor oil, panthenol, and biotin.
What are the benefits of using brow gel?
Eyebrow gel can help flyaway brow hairs stay put. If your brow gel is tinted, it can mimic a fuller brow as well. Some formulas contain ingredients like peptides and biotin, which encourage brow growth for healthier arches over time as well.
Do you use eyebrow gel before or after pencil?
Apply brow gel after you apply brow pencil, crayon, or pomade. This way your color will stay in place and the gel will act as a finishing touch, aligning your flyaway hairs with the shape you've created with the pencil.
What is eyebrow gel good for?
Eyebrow gels have several qualities that make them a great makeup product. Brow gels can add thickness and depth to brow hairs, help the strands stay in place (for example, when brushing up hair), and feed the hair fiber strengthening nutrients to improve hair health.
Is clear or tinted brow gel better?
Both clear and tinted brow gel can be beneficial, it just depends on what the person is looking for. If you are only looking for hold (i.e. brush up hairs) then a clear brow gel is your best choice, as it won’t deposit any pigment, change the hue of the brow, or add volume. However, if you want to thicken or darken the appearance of the brows, then you should opt for a tinted brow gel.
Can I use a clear mascara as a brow gel?
In a pinch, a clear mascara can be a substitute for a clear brow gel since the two products have the same function: help hold hair in place.
The takeaway
Everyone has different brows, and each person a unique set of standards for their gel. Now you have an A+ pick for each brow desire that's great for your brows and your skin, too. Now if you want your brows to look their very best, you'll have to identify their shape first. Not sure what category your arches fall into? This guide will help. From there, learn all about how you can maintain and shape brows at home.
