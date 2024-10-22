This one earns the title "best overall" because it's a versatile and customizable crowd-pleaser. The tint is pigmented but can be soft if you apply it lightly. The hold is strong but feels soft to the touch. You can use this gel during the day for a natural finish, or apply it with a heavy hand in the evening for the ultimate statement brow. Not to mention, there is tons of product in the tube, so you certainly get your money's worth with this one.





What our tester says:





After testing countless brow gels, I come back to this one for a simple, flawless application every single time. I know this will help my brows look fuller during the day and top off a sharp brow arch at night. The gel holds my brows in place without a doubt, yet the hairs are soft and touchable.