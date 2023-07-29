The 10-10-10 Mini Routine For Last Minute Movement
While you may not need (or want) to do a full HIIT workout every single day, getting in some form of movement is definitely a healthy goal, be it a walk, quick yoga flow, etc. However, some days fly by without a chance to squeeze in any intentional movement.
When this happens, consider the "10-10-10 at 10" trick mobility pioneers Kelly and Juliet Starrett shared on a recent episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. Below, we break down the entire routine.
The 10-10-10 at 10 exercise trick
The name may be a mouthful, but the concept is actually quite simple. The numeral tag will simply help you remember what this process entails.
But first, a little background: The husband-wife duo invented this mini routine for the sake of exercising during their busiest eras of life. “We were in the phase of our life where we were growing two businesses and two little humans,” Juliet recounts. As a result, they were left with about 10 minutes at 10 p.m. to prioritize exercise.
This doesn't sound like much, but even a little movement is better than no movement at all, especially if you optimize this quick, at-home routine:
- First, you’ll want to pick three exercises that will help move your body and quicken your heart rate. Examples include squats, sit-ups, push-ups, etc.
- You’ll complete those three exercises in circuits, doing each exercise for 10 reps. (Do you get the 10-10-10 title now?)
- Repeat those three exercises for 10 minutes total.
Now, if you partake in this exercise at 10 p.m. (aka, right before bed), you might not want to spike your heart rate too much, as vigorous exercise near bedtime1 might actually make it harder for you to fall asleep. Try to allow at least an hour1 between your exercise session and when you plan to sleep.
That said, if you find time in the day to squeeze in 10 minutes of movement before 10 p.m., then feel free to get that heart pumping. Perhaps incorporate some kind of cardio, if you’d like.
But let's say you only have five minutes in the morning and five in the evening: You can certainly split it up! The goal here isn’t to stick to a rigid routine; it’s about incorporating an easy framework to follow when you crave movement while the clock is ticking.
The takeaway
If the sun sets and you realize you haven’t had the chance to practice intentional movement, try the Starrett's 10-10-10 at 10 method by completing three exercises for 10 reps each, lasting for 10 minutes around 10 p.m. (or whenever you can fit it in). For more tips on mindful movement, tune into the episode below!
