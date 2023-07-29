Now, if you partake in this exercise at 10 p.m. (aka, right before bed), you might not want to spike your heart rate too much, as vigorous exercise near bedtime1 might actually make it harder for you to fall asleep. Try to allow at least an hour1 between your exercise session and when you plan to sleep.

That said, if you find time in the day to squeeze in 10 minutes of movement before 10 p.m., then feel free to get that heart pumping. Perhaps incorporate some kind of cardio, if you’d like.

But let's say you only have five minutes in the morning and five in the evening: You can certainly split it up! The goal here isn’t to stick to a rigid routine; it’s about incorporating an easy framework to follow when you crave movement while the clock is ticking.