Single Weekly HIIT Sessions Prove Just As Effective For Reducing Belly Fat
Some people love high-intensity interval training (HIIT), while others dread it. Either way, this vigorous cardio is good for overall health. And yes, research shows it can be particularly helping in reducing waist circumference (aka reducing belly fat). But how much do you need to do to see a difference? Not as much as you might think.
A randomized controlled trial1 found that adults who completed all 75 minutes of their weekly HITT in one session (sometimes referred to as a weekend warrior style workout) , lost just as much body fat as those who spread the same workout time across three days. Here's what you need to know and tips on structuring your weekly workouts.
Who participated and what they did
Researchers in Hong Kong recruited 315 inactive adults who were carrying extra weight, particularly around the midsection. On average, participants were 48 years old with a BMI of about 29 and a waist circumference around 95 cm or 37.4 inches.
Participants were split into three groups: one did all their HIIT in a single weekly session, another spread the same amount across three sessions per week, and a control group attended health education classes every two weeks instead of exercising.
Both exercise groups did the same total amount of HIIT (75 minutes per week), just packaged differently. The study ran for 16 weeks.
Frequency didn't change the outcome
High-intensity interval training alternates between short bursts of all-out effort and recovery periods. This pushes your cardiovascular system and can spark changes in your body that support fat loss.
After 16 weeks, both HIIT groups lost significantly more body fat than the control group. The once-weekly group lost about 1.7 pounds (0.8 kilograms) more fat than the control group, while the three-times-a-week group lost about 2.2 pounds (1.0 kilogram) more. The difference between the two exercise groups? Not statistically meaningful.
Both groups also improved their cardiorespiratory fitness, which is a measure of how well your heart and lungs deliver oxygen during exercise. No one experienced any exercise-related injuries or adverse events.
The researchers concluded that doing HIIT in a weekend warrior pattern "can mitigate time-related barriers and is a practical alternative to thrice-weekly HIIT."
One session works, but here's the caveat
The big takeaway isn't that you should only work out once a week (you still need strength training and even some moderate intensity cardio); it's that if time is your biggest obstacle, a condensed schedule can still make a difference.
The researchers point out that lack of time is one of the main reasons people struggle to stick with exercise. If you can't carve out multiple gym days, knowing that one focused session still supports your body composition and heart health is genuinely good news.
That said, this study specifically looked at HIIT and fat loss over 16 weeks. It doesn't mean one workout per week covers all your bases, or that it replaces the benefits of daily movement, strength training, or lower-intensity cardio.
Resistance training still matters
While HIIT is great for your heart and can help reduce body fat, it's not the whole picture. Resistance training is essential for maintaining muscle, supporting your metabolism, and aging well.
Muscle mass naturally decreases as you get older, and strength training is one of the best ways to slow that down. It also helps with blood sugar control, bone health, and everyday movement: benefits HIIT alone doesn't fully deliver.
Ideally, a balanced routine includes some mix of high-intensity work, strength training, and regular daily activity like walking. The goal isn't perfection; it's building something sustainable that fits your life.
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The takeaway
This study shows that when it comes to exercise, something is far better than nothing. If your schedule only allows for one focused workout per week, that effort can still support your health in measurable ways. Think of it as flexibility, not permission to do the bare minimum—the best routine is one you can actually stick with.