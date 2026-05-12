The Number One Post-Surgery Habit Linked To Faster Healing
If you've ever tracked your recovery from illness, injury, or a tough workout, you've probably kept an eye on your heart rate variability. HRV has become a go-to metric for gauging how well your body is bouncing back. But new research1 suggests we may be overlooking something far simpler (and far more powerful) when it comes to surgical recovery.
Researchers tracked wearable data from nearly 2,000 surgery patients
Wearable devices have made it easier than ever to monitor health metrics in real time, but which data points actually predict how well someone heals after surgery? To find out, researchers analyzed wearable data from 1,965 patients (mean age 50.4 years, 69.5% female) before and after their procedures, tracking daily step counts, HRV, and self-reported wellness scores.
More steps, fewer complications
Each additional 1,000 steps per day after surgery was associated with:
- Shorter hospital stays: patients who walked more went home sooner
- 17% lower odds of complications within 30 days: a meaningful reduction in post-op issues
- 18% lower odds of complications within 90 days: benefits extended well beyond the initial recovery window
- 15-16% lower odds of hospital readmission: at both 30 and 90 days post-surgery
Meanwhile, changes in HRV showed no significant association with any of these outcomes. Neither did patients' self-reported wellness scores. The metric that actually mattered wasn't the one we've been taught to obsess over; it was simply how much people moved.
Steps reflect whole-body function in a way HRV can't
This might seem counterintuitive. HRV reflects your autonomic nervous system's flexibility, so shouldn't that be a better indicator of healing?
Not necessarily. Walking is a functional, whole-body behavior that reflects multiple systems working together: cardiovascular function, musculoskeletal health, energy levels, and motivation. When someone walks more after surgery, it signals that their body is coordinating recovery across many domains.
HRV, by contrast, is a single physiological marker. While it's useful for tracking stress and nervous system balance, it may not capture the full picture of post-surgical healing. There's also a practical difference: steps are something you can directly influence, whereas HRV is much harder to control in the short term.
Your wearable can do more than display data
If you check your HRV every morning, this research isn't saying to stop. HRV still offers valuable insights into stress and sleep.
But when it comes to recovery, especially from something as significant as surgery, the data suggests a shift in focus. Instead of fixating on whether your HRV score is "green" or "red," pay attention to your movement patterns. Are you walking a little more today than yesterday? That trend may tell you more about your healing trajectory than any single metric.
This is also a reminder that wearables are most powerful when they connect data to daily habits. A step count goal gives you something concrete to work toward.
- Start with a baseline: in the weeks before surgery, track your typical daily step count so you have a reference point for what "normal" looks like
- Set gradual post-op goals: once cleared by your medical team, aim to increase your steps incrementally (even a few hundred more per day was associated with better outcomes)
- Don't rely on how you feel alone: self-reported wellness didn't predict recovery in this study, so gentle walking, within medical guidelines, may help even when you don't feel up to it
- Share your data with your care team: if your step count is trending down, that's worth flagging to your doctor, as it could signal a complication before other symptoms appear
- Build a movement habit before surgery: while this study focused on post-op changes, establishing a regular walking routine beforehand may help you return to baseline faster
The takeaway
When it comes to bouncing back from surgery, the most meaningful signal may not come from your nervous system's variability—it may come from something as simple as putting one foot in front of the other. Walking is free, accessible, and something almost anyone can do.