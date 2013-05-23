13 Yoga Modifications For Pregnant Women

Prenatal yoga is an excellent way to prepare for pregnancy and birth by helping to deal with fatigue, stress, aches and pains. Practicing yoga during pregnancy requires a constant reminder to be present in the moment, and to honestly assess where you are physically and mentally each day.

The following yoga poses show a number of modifications which are especially useful during the third trimester. Modifying poses is a way to compensate for the extra weight of the uterus, make space for the baby, and to be cautious of the softened and relaxed ligaments due to hormonal changes.