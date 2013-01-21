8 Yoga Poses To Help Cervical Spine & Neck Issues

It was brought to my attention a few weeks back by Mr. MindBodyGreen himself, Jason Wachob, that there is very little information on how yoga can relieve neck pain.

Having been in a horrible car accident that resulted in a straightened cervical spine, several herniations, and a few other lovely injuries, I can say without doubt that yoga has been the number one key to easing pain and even getting rid of herniations.

Not sure why there is such a lack of information out there. Hopefully this will start to reverse that trend.

Of course, I am not a doctor, but have spent a decade with chiropractors, acupuncturists, orthopedists, osteopaths, and spinal specialists, trying to find ways to alleviate the pain stemming from injuries in my cervical spine, so here are a few tips and tricks that I have learned along the way.

For pain relief at any time, here are some yoga poses that will free up all of the areas surrounding your neck, and let you feel more open and less tense: