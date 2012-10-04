mindbodygreen

How Kale Can Save Your Sex Life

Jennifer Iserloh
Written by Jennifer Iserloh

Has “Not tonight honey, I have a headache” become your old standby?

It might not be a headache killing your love life, it could be adrenal fatigue or low libido, which are easy to correct through diet. That's why new supercharged foods like kale are being studied for their ability to titillate brain receptor and boost libido.

Many people have adrenal fatigue and don't know it. If you need caffeine or sugar to wake up in the morning, feel tired by 3pm, and then have trouble falling asleep at night, you might have adrenal fatigue.

Think you might have adrenal fatigue? 

The best way to create a long-lasting energy buzz is to incorporate superfoods like kale into your diet. These kinds of foods also help to stabilize blood sugar levels and have the added benefited of keeping you feeling fuller longer. Slow-release carbohydrates, like the kinds in kale, also stabilize blood sugar levels and keep you from feeling that afternoon lull that often results from eating processed carbs or sugary foods.

Aren’t in the mood for sex? 

Well, kale not only tastes great but it can boost your mood.

“I believe in eating your leafy greens rather than popping synthetic pills,” says Dr. Sara Gottfried, Harvard grad and board-certified OB/GYN, one of the leading experts on libido, who believes that diet plays a big role in sex drive.

She isn’t the only MD who thinks that. My co-author of 50 Shades of Kale, Dr. Drew Ramsey, an assistant clinical professor of psychiatry at Columbia University, and a leading expert on brains foods, says that kale contains a whole list of nutrient you need to maintain mood, such as Vitamin B6.

Gained a few pounds and not feeling sexy?

Well, it's time to get your greens on!

Leafy greens not only double your nutrient load, they also happen to be naturally low in calories, fats, and carbs. This means you can shed pounds without have to follow a complicated diet. Kale is one of the few vegetables which is also high in protein. If you crave salty chips, try crispy kale chips instead. Not only will you get over 100% of your needs for vitamin A (just to name one nutrient), you’ll cut way back on calories, saturated fat, and carbs.

So if all this talk is tempting you, here’s a fast and easy way to fall in love with kale, from my new book 50 Shades of Kale.

Roasted Kale Chips

Serves 4

  • 1 bunch kale, about 1 1/2 pounds
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon pumpkin seeds
  • 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, freshly ground

Preheat oven to 350F.

Set out two ungreased baking sheets with sides.

Rinse kale under cold running water and pat dry with a paper towel. Wrap kale in another layer of fresh paper towel. (Kale must be dry in order to get crispy.)

Squeeze and unroll.

Roughly chop kale leaves and discard stems or save to add to your favorite soup recipe.

In a large bowl, toss leaves with olive oil, pumpkin seeds, salt and pepper, rubbing leaves with your fingers to coat with olive oil and spices.

Transfer leaves between baking sheets and bake 12 to 15 minutes, stirring once or twice, until crisp.

Nutritional Information Per Serving (2 cups): 126 calories, 17 g protein, 17 g carbohydrates, 5 g fat (0.8 g saturated), 0 mg cholesterol, 3 g fiber, 240 mg sodium

