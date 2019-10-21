How To Balance pH In The Body For A Healthy Vaginal Microbiome

The term pH is used to describe how acidic or basic something is. The pH scale is between 0 and 14. The lower the number, the more acidic, and the higher the number, the more basic (also referred to as alkaline). For example, tomato juice has a pH of 4. Water is neutral with a pH of 7, and the pH of baking soda, which is basic, is 9.

When it comes to vaginal health, we want a more acidic pH. A normal vaginal pH is between 3.8 and 4.5. If your vaginal pH is too high, your risk of getting a vaginal infection or imbalance increases, like BV (bacterial vaginosis) and yeast infections, which can lead to an unpleasant smell, discharge, and uncomfortable itching.

The most important determinant of our vaginal pH is our vaginal microbiome. Remember, our microbiome constitutes all of the healthy bacteria that cover all aspects of our body, including our digestive system, skin, and, yes, our vaginal area as well.

We are learning more and more every day about the tremendous impact our microbiome has on our risk of disease. We know that the balance of these bugs can affect our weight, our risk of many diseases, including diabetes and vaginal infections. Like the microbiome in our digestive system, sinuses, and skin, the vaginal microbiome is the first line of defense against infections. Disruption in the normal microbiome results in an elevated pH and an increased risk of STDs (sexually transmitted diseases) and, when pregnant, premature delivery, and miscarriage.

The most important group of healthful bacteria in our vaginal area is the Lactobacillus species. The Lactobacillus bacteria in the vaginal area secrete lactic acid and hydrogen peroxide which create a more acidic pH. As a result, a deficiency of Lactobacillus in the vaginal area leads to an increase in vaginal pH and an increase in the risk of vaginal infections.