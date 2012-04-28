Feeling down? Depressed? Low energy? Maybe you have a cold coming on? Find yourself irritable and flexing your road rage muscle? Not quite yourself lately? Want to revive your marriage? Finish that proposal you’ve been working on?

Have an orgasm. It’s free. It’s fun. It’s healthy. It restores you to your true self. You can carry it around with you wherever you go. Unless, of course, you like an accessory for that sort of thing.

The magic bullet of orgasm is a multi-dimensional panacea that revives and uplifts every part of your life.

Five thousand years ago, in ancient Taoist China, when you went to see your physician, you would receive a prescription based on your condition. Let’s say, as a woman, your kidneys were deficient. You’d be given an acupuncture treatment, a pot of herbs to cook up, and you’d be told to go home and have sex three times a day, in reverse cowgirl position, for 30 days. That particular angle (exposing the kidneys) would direct healing sexual chi to the area.

I’m a firm believer in sexual medicine. In fact, I’d call it the miracle cure.

In my work as an intimacy coach, I am always prescribing orgasm therapy. In fact, I suggest making it a daily supplement—with the knowledge of how incredibly healthy and balanced you are making yourself.

Not seduced yet?

Here are 10 reasons to up your orgasm quotient:

1) Orgasm is a powerful stress-reliever. You release loads of oxytocin at climax, which makes you feel sociable, content, safe and relaxed. In fact, oxytocin is the natural antidote to stress hormones in the body. I use it as my pre-public speaking, secret weapon.

2) Orgasms will save your marriage. What is the main difference between your intimate relationship and all of your other relationships? The fact that you are having sex with that person. Sex is the glue. Prioritize it and give it the attention it deserves. It will give back. Multiple times.

3) Anti-aging. People having more sex knock years off their lifespan. Dr. Oz touts a 200 orgasms a year guideline to remove six physiological years off of your life. If I recommend five times that, am I on my way to immortality?

4) You’ll unleash your creative genius. Sexual energy is creative energy. Revving it up is a powerful way to summon the muse.

5) It’s good for you heart. Three or more orgasms a week reduce your risk of heart attack and stroke by half and lower your risk of heart disease and high blood pressure. Your emotional heart will benefit too: Sex strengthens your bond with your partner. The oxytocin released at orgasm promotes bonding, deepening your sense of connection with each other.

6) Boosts your immune system. Feel a chill or the tickling of a sore throat? Quick—run and have an orgasm! A Wilkes University study showed that people having sex once or twice a week had a 30% increase in immunoglobulin A, which strengthens immunity.

7) Orgasm recalibrates you. It brings you back to yourself. The French term “la petite mort” or “the little death” alludes to the idea of death and rebirth through sexual climax. We all need a place to come undone. When you have this, you return to your daily life feeling rejuvenated and stronger.

8) Pain relief. When you have a headache, don’t avoid sex. Have it. The endorphin release can relieve up to 70% of your pain symptoms. Headaches and menstrual cramps will be greatly reduced.

9) Sexercise. Yes, a vigorous session will burn calories. How much depends on how vigorous. It’s like comparing a gentle Hatha class to a rockin’ Vinyasa flow. Beyond that, sex and orgasm strengthen little-used internal core muscles that keep you all sorts of supple.

10) Orgasms make you beautiful. From the pheromones you emit, which make you more attractive, to the estrogen produced, making hair shiny and skin smooth, well-sexed people radiate. They give off a certain magnetism, a je ne sais quoi that is the afterglow of good lovin’. It wears you for days afterward. There are a plethora of reasons why you ought to have more and multiple orgasms. Care to share yours?