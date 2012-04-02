Eating Kale: Top 10 Health Benefits

Eating a diet high in Vitamin K can help protect against various cancers. "Vitamin K1 has always been known as the "coagulation" vitamin because it helps keep the body’s blood-clotting mechanism functioning in a healthy manner. Vitamin K2, on the other hand, has been shown to activate 17 proteins. For example, vitamin K2 activates a protein called osteocalcin, which ensures that as much bone is built to replace the bone that is broken down. Vitamin K2 also encourages a protein called Matrix gla protein (MGP) to keep arteries healthy by discouraging calcium from sticking to the walls," explains Joel Kahn, M.D., a world-famous cardiologist. It's been shown to be protective against osteoporosis, cancer, and diabetes.