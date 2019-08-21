Should I Be Putting Probiotics On My Skin?

You may have noticed a new type of product on the shelves: face washes, toners, and masks infused with probiotics, the beneficial bacteria many of us have been taking in oral capsules for years to protect our gut health. And while it might seem counterproductive—since historically skin care has been about cleaning the face by removing dirt, bacteria, and germs—the more we learn about the bacteria on our skin the more we realize that it might be there to protect us. This has led to a new movement exploring probiotics as a possible solution to all of our most frustrating skin woes.

And it makes sense that scientists, researchers, and product developers are looking for a new avenue: At least 50 million Americans are struggling with acne, and inflammatory skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis are on the rise in adults (and sadly, children as well). So does the skin really have its own special bacteria? And what does that mean for our skin health? Is the microbiome the key to that even-toned, radiant glow? Could the skin microbiome possibly be as important as the gut microbiome for our overall good health? To answer these questions, we'll dive deep into the skin microbiome and what it means for your health, consulting leaders in integrative dermatology, probiotic research, and holistic skin care along the way.