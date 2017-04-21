Are You Falling Victim To This Protein Myth?

If you're a vegan, you've almost certainly been asked—time and time again—the age-old question of, "Where do you get your protein?"

If you are considering trying out a vegan diet, you may have concerns about the dietary implications of giving up animal-based protein sources. Protein facilitates the building, maintenance, and repair of tissues in the body, so the thought of having insufficient amounts of this essential nutrient is just cause for concern.

The reality is, protein is an important macronutrient, but it's actually pretty difficult not to get enough if you're eating a well-rounded whole foods, plant-based diet. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics recently issued a statement supporting this claim, emphasizing that, "appropriately planned vegetarian, including vegan, diets are healthful, nutritionally adequate…[and] are appropriate for all stages of the life cycle, including pregnancy, lactation, infancy, childhood, adolescence, older adulthood, and for athletes."