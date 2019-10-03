Science Says We Can 'Glow' For 2 Full Days After We Have Sex

Sex is unarguably an important part of any romantic relationship, and it got researchers thinking about how far the powers of sex actually stretch. Can sex sustain the romantic bond in between sexual experiences? Does this afterglow really matter when it comes to our relationships and keeping romance alive? Apparently, yes. Even though most couples only have sex a couple times a week (in this study the average was four times every two weeks), the afterglow is a "cognitive mechanism through which sex promotes pair bonding." In the long-term, this glow was linked to higher levels of marital satisfaction.

As for what your glow says about you, specifically? Interestingly, this phenomena seems to be the same for all of us—simply part of the shared human experience. The results from this study held true for all different ages, genders, frequency of sexual activity, personality traits, and even how long the couple had been together.