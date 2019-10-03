mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Sex
|
Medically Reviewed

Science Says We Can 'Glow' For 2 Full Days After We Have Sex

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
mbg Health Contributor By Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
mbg Health Contributor
Gretchen Lidicker earned her master’s degree in physiology with a focus on alternative medicine from Georgetown University. She is the author of “CBD Oil Everyday Secrets” and “Magnesium Everyday Secrets.”
Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
Medical review by Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
Physician
Dr. Bindiya Gandhi is an American Board Family Medicine–certified physician who completed her family medicine training at Georgia Regents University/Medical College of Georgia.

Photo by Stocksy

Last updated on October 3, 2019

Anyone who's had mind-blowing sex probably knows what it's like to experience the post-sex glow; with a bit of a spring in our step, our outlook on life feels just a little bit brighter. But is this vibe actually a real, concrete phenomena? Well, a new study performed on newlyweds shows that people can, in fact, experience a sexual "afterglow." This glow can last up to 48 hours and can even be linked to how happy you are in your relationship in the long-term.

Here's what "afterglow" actually means.

For this study, researchers collected data from over 200 newlywed couples. They were asked to record their sexual activity every day for two full weeks and regardless of whether or not they had sex that day they were also asked to report how satisfied they were with their partner, their relationship, and their marriage each day. When they analyzed the results, they showed that having sex one day was associated with increased sexual satisfaction up to two full days later. And so, the "sexual afterglow" really means an increase in sexual and relationship satisfaction that can last for up to 48 hours after sex.

Article continues below

What your glow says about your relationship.

Sex is unarguably an important part of any romantic relationship, and it got researchers thinking about how far the powers of sex actually stretch. Can sex sustain the romantic bond in between sexual experiences? Does this afterglow really matter when it comes to our relationships and keeping romance alive? Apparently, yes. Even though most couples only have sex a couple times a week (in this study the average was four times every two weeks), the afterglow is a "cognitive mechanism through which sex promotes pair bonding." In the long-term, this glow was linked to higher levels of marital satisfaction.

As for what your glow says about you, specifically? Interestingly, this phenomena seems to be the same for all of us—simply part of the shared human experience. The results from this study held true for all different ages, genders, frequency of sexual activity, personality traits, and even how long the couple had been together.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S. mbg Health Contributor
Gretchen Lidicker has a B.S. in biology and earned her master’s degree in physiology with a concentration in complementary and alternative medicine from Georgetown University. She's the...

More On This Topic

Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
$39.99

Aim True: A 21-Day Journey

With Kathryn Budig
Aim True: A 21-Day Journey
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-29454/science-says-we-can-glow-for-2-full-days-after-we-have-sex.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!