The Best Doctor-Approved Supplements To Beat Your Brain Fog

"A good majority of brain problems can be associated with blood-brain-barrier permeability (also known as leaky brain.) This can stem from inflammation and lead to even further inflammation in the brain because your brain's immune system is working in overdrive. Curcumin can help because it's one of nature's most powerful inflammation fighters."*

—Dr. Will Cole, instructor of The Elimination Diet

"Tumeric helps enhance working memory and attention in healthy older adults, and helps manage mood.* Note, it's not recommended for women who are pregnant."

—Dr. Elizabeth Lombardo, author of Better Than Perfect: 7 Strategies To Crush Your Inner Critic and Create a Life You Love

"In a recent report in the American Journal of Epidemiology, researchers investigated the association between curry consumption level and cognitive function in elderly Asians. Those who consumed curry "occasionally" and "often or very often" had significantly better scores on specific tests designed to measure cognitive function than did subjects who "never or rarely" consumed curry. The results of this study are not surprising given the strong association of cognitive decline with inflammation and the powerful anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric.*

Look for products that are USDA-certified organic. I generally recommend 70-100mg as a daily supplement. But by all means, embrace the use of turmeric in your cooking."

—Dr. Perlmutter, most recently author of Brain Maker: The Power of Gut Microbes to Heal and Protect Your Brain for Life

"Found in turmeric, a popular Indian spice, curcumin provides the body with a variety of benefits and has been used in both traditional Chinese medicine and Ayurveda. Due to its ability to promote blood flow to the body and the brain, it has found specific popularity in the exercise community.* Unlike many supplements that require prolonged use to see results (if any), curcumin has found success in enhancing memory and retention in patients with cognitive decline in as little as an hour’s time, in addition to improving their mood and stress levels.* It is also has anti-inflammatory properties, allowing the blood to flow more freely in the brain and has a positive effect on the brain stem cells.* As a simple spice, it can easily be worked into your foods, but for a true response, it needs to be linked with a fat of some sort,x such as by creating micoremulsions with coconut oil or other healthy fats. Be sure that you have high-quality organic curcumin free of any additives or fillers and be sure to do your research on the company producing it."

—Dr. Mariza Snyder, author of The Matcha Miracle