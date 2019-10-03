The Super-Cheap Secret Ingredient Foodies Are Using To Make Their Smoothies Way Healthier

"I started including cauliflower in my smoothies a few months ago," says Jeannette Ogden of Shut The Kale Up. "It doesn't change the taste at all, and it makes it thick and creamy." Jeannette typically uses 1/2 cup of frozen cauliflower with blueberries, spinach, kale, maca, banana, almond milk and coconut meat.

Lee Tilghman from Lee from America stumbled upon cauliflower when she was looking for low-sugar alternatives for smoothies. "You should add some flavors in there to balance it out," she says. "I recommend using cinnamon, spirulina, black or blueberries, greens or sweet potato."

Beyond imparting a super creamy texture, cauliflower massively ups the health benefits of your smoothie. It's rich in Vitamin C, Vitamin K, and folate, and, as a cruciferous vegetable (otherwise known as the family of kale, Brussels sprouts, broccoli and chard), it contains sulfuric compounds called glucosinolates, which have been found to be protective against multiple types of cancer.