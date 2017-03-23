The Crazy Thing About Piercing Placement No One Tells You About

"People have claimed that certain piercings on the ears might help with migraines and other ailments. I’ve also heard people claim that tattoos might have therapeutic effects by stimulating pressure points or acupoints.

In both cases, I don’t think they have a long term affect. Your body gets desensitized to the stimulation of a point after 20 to 40 minutes.

Studies have come out showing the biomechanical response to acupuncture points. They’ve shown that connective tissue subtly wraps around the needle and connects to it. It’s called “needle grasp,” and this is what we acupuncturists feel as “de qi” which we translate to “the qi arriving at the needle.” It feels like a very subtle tug of a fish on a line. That feeling is how I know I’ve hit the right spot and that your body is responding to the needle the way I want it to. Interestingly, the studies also show that this “needle grasp” effect stops after 20 to 30 minutes, as your brain gets desensitized to the messages it receives from your body’s reaction to the needle. I personally think it’s so cool because that’s what the classic Chinese Medicine texts have told us—to only retain needles for 20 to 40 minutes. And they’ve confirmed why with modern science. So neat!"

—Katherine Altneu, licensed acupuncturist, herbalist, and Traditional Chinese Medicine expert