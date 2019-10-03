mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Motivation
|
Medically Reviewed

Let's Settle This: Should You Do Yoga When You're Sick?

Leigh Weingus
mbg Contributor By Leigh Weingus
mbg Contributor
Leigh Weingus is a New York City based freelance journalist writing about health, wellness, feminism, entertainment, personal finance, and more. She received her bachelor’s in English and Communication from the University of California, Davis.
Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
Medical review by Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
Physician
Dr. Bindiya Gandhi is an American Board Family Medicine–certified physician who completed her family medicine training at Georgia Regents University/Medical College of Georgia.

Photo by Stocksy

Last updated on October 3, 2019

It's hard to workout when you're suffering from nose-blowing and unforgivable stomach flus.

When your immune system is disrupting your fitness goals, it can be hard to know how sick is too sick to keep practicing yoga. So I consulted two yogis—Mary Dana Abbott and Fern Olivia—to get the facts on whether or not practicing yoga while sick is a good idea. Here's their take:

If you have a cold, go for it.

If you have a mild case of the sniffles, Mary Dana says going ahead with your practice is just fine and that many doctors give patients the green light to practice as long as their symptoms are above the neck.

In other words, a runny nose and congestion mean you can practice, but if you have a fever, aches and pains, or anything that originates in the lungs, your time is better spent getting rest, drinking liquids, and eating healing foods.

"If you're in the later stages of a cold, go to class and listen to your body," Fern adds. "A gentle class may be best. I wouldn't go to Bikram when you're still feeling weak and achy. Trust me; you'll get better faster if you do more restorative yoga poses and sleep." Plus, if you’re feverish or not feeling well, you don't want to spread germs to other people in a hot, humid room.

Article continues below

If you have the flu, back off.

Doing yoga with a fever will only make things worse—and if you think you can sweat out your sickness, think again.

"Your immune system needs to focus on healing, and strenuous movement is going to tax your system," says Mary Dana. "Sweating can promote dehydration and tire out your body instead of giving it rest. Drink lots of fluids to help support your body's elimination system. I used to try to 'sweat it out,' but ended up prolonging illness every time. Focus on healing foods and rest, and you'll be back to top form in no time."

If you are going to move gently while healing, Fern suggests taking some easy at-home postures.

"One of my favorites is supported bridge pose with your legs up on a bed, one or two blocks under your lower back," says Fern. "I swear by this one for anything from brain fog to bloating and flu-like symptoms. Your body is asking you to slow down and rest. Honor that!"

What to be mindful of

First things first: Your teacher and fellow yogis won't be pleased if they come down with a cold because you were coughing your way through the class. So if you have a cold—and especially if you feel like you're coming down with one, as that's the time when you're most contagious—respect your instructor and other students by practicing at home.

Try moving through sun salutations and a few backbends. If that feels like too much, simplify your routine.

"Really simple, like sitting on the edge of your bed and doing arching the spine, side stretching, and light twisting," says Mary Dana. "Get a yoga belt, and do some stretching in bed, walk around a bit, but really take it easy."

Here's hoping those sniffles clear up soon.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Leigh Weingus
Leigh Weingus mbg Contributor
Leigh Weingus is a New York City based freelance journalist and former Senior Relationships Editor at mindbodygreen where she analyzed new research on human behavior, looked at the...

More On This Topic

Routines

This Is Why You Should Be Listening To Music When You Work Out

Sarah Regan
This Is Why You Should Be Listening To Music When You Work Out
Routines

Long Hours At Your Desk? Try This Quick Yoga Pose To Open & Release

Sarah Regan
Long Hours At Your Desk? Try This Quick Yoga Pose To Open & Release
$247.99

The Complete Guide To Yoga

With Tara Stiles Featuring Michael Taylor
The Complete Guide To Yoga
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
More Movement

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-28445/lets-settle-this-should-you-do-yoga-when-youre-sick.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!