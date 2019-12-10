The Hidden Health Benefits Of The Plants In Your Home

There's no denying that succulents look fabulous on display in our kitchens and living rooms. They are awesome plants: colorful, diverse, and famously easy to keep alive (just in case you forget to water them for a month). Plus, it's fun to think that we get to bring some of the desert's vast, wild, and free-spirited vibes into our homes.

But succulents like agave and aloe can do way more than just sit there and look great. In fact, they are a pretty powerful and versatile group of plants. For starters, succulents have special water-storing tissues that allow them to stay alive for long periods of time without water and survive weirdly diverse—anywhere from desert to alpine—habitats. Throughout history succulents have been used to make anything from soap to paper and they are absolutely packed with healing properties.