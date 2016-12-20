7 Signs You're On The Verge Of A Transformation (And How To Embrace That Spark)

When transformation comes knocking on your door, it unapologetically asks you to let go of parts of yourself and your life that are no longer of service in order move toward that which is. Sometimes, the welcoming of the new is right there to greet you. More often than not, there is something that writer Charles Epstein calls the space between stories. He describes it this way:

"The old world falls apart but the new has not yet emerged. Everything that once seemed permanent and real is revealed as a kind of hallucination. You don't know what to think, what to do; you don't know what anything means anymore. The life trajectory you had plotted out seems absurd, and you can't imagine another one. Everything is uncertain. Your time frame shrinks from years to this month, this week, today, maybe even this present moment. Without the mirage of order that once seemed to protect you and filter reality, you feel naked and vulnerable, but also a kind of freedom."

Monumental transformations don't happen all that often, and they can be difficult to identify, but after reflecting upon my own experiences and those of my clients, I've been able to parse many of the signs indicating that transformation was indeed happening. Awareness is like a road map of understanding that can help you feel less alone while facing transition. May this road map serve as a support net for you, when you are being asked to step over to the other side.