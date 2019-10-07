The Anti-Candida Grocery Shopping List

Candida overgrowth is a very common issue, and understanding how to correct it can be a challenge, especially for busy people who don't have the time.

The first and most effective place to start? Diet. Below is a shopping list that includes candida-fighting foods and excludes foods that encourage its growth. It's always helpful to have a variety of candida-friendly groceries available to you when you want to prepare a meal for yourself or your family. That way, whether you are in a bind and want to whip up something quickly, or you want to prepare something a little more involved, you have many of the necessary staples on hand to do so, instead of having to resort to takeout dishes that might contain gluten, added sugars, or other candida-inflammatory ingredients.

Of course, you don't have to have every single item at all times. This is meant to be a guide: Pick and choose what you like from our core staples. Note: Be sure to choose organic as much as possible!