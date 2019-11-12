The Alkaline Foods You Need To Nourish Your Skin All Winter

Each time we eat an acid-forming food, our body needs to bring our blood pH levels back to a state of equilibrium, and it does this by releasing alkaline-rich minerals such as calcium, phosphorus, and magnesium into our bloodstream.

The trouble is that if we aren't eating enough alkaline-forming foods to make this process happen naturally, then the body needs to locate and use those minerals from elsewhere in the body. So it looks to our bones, teeth, and organs and finds and utilizes the minerals found there, which may result in a compromised immune system and decrease in energy levels.

Eating an alkaline diet will help keep your body and pH levels in balance. In your body, blood pH levels need to maintain a slightly alkaline level in order to keep you strong and healthy. You can maintain this balance by eating more alkaline-forming foods such as fruits, veggies, nuts, and herbs.

As a general rule, stick to these tips and you'll be on your way to alkalinity!