How To Indulge In All Your Favorite Asian Dishes (Without Eating Gluten)

Almost all sauces and marinades in Chinese food have a soy sauce base, or if not soy sauce then another sauce that itself is based on soy sauce, for example, fish sauce, hoisin sauce, and oyster sauce. A good rule of thumb is that anything slightly brown in color has probably been touched by soy sauce.

Depending on the restaurant, you may find some sauces that are not brown at all and don't contain any soy sauce. Cornstarch, which is gluten-free, is often used as the thickener rather than flour.

However, if the dish is deep-fried, it could also be breaded, so be sure to ask whether it is breaded or just directly fried in oil.

If you love dumplings or dim sum, I'm going to have to disappoint you here, too. Most dumplings are made with a wheat-based skin. Even if the skins are made with rice-paper, often there is wheat mixed in. I suggest avoiding dumplings altogether.

You could try asking the waitstaff to check the ingredients on the package of the dumpling skins, but unless you know the restaurant well, chances are they won't have the time or willingness to go to that extent of investigation for you. Chinese restaurants are not known for their impeccable service.

Your safest bet if you still decide to eat at a Chinese restaurant would be to ask for steamed vegetables and maybe fish, but make sure to say no sauce. Bring your own sauce — gluten-free tamari and Sriracha is a delicious combination that's gluten-free!