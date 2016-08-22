The Complete Zodiac Guide To Relationship Compatibility: What's Your Cosmic Love Match?

In astrology, the distance between two signs on the horoscope wheel forms an angle called an "aspect." Aspects create a unique energy pattern that's either harmonious or challenging. The astrological signs of your past and current partners are part of that story.

There are seven possible aspects between the zodiac signs, each one bringing its own unique energy. Here, we explain what each one means for your relationships.

As the cliché goes, people come along for a reason, a season, or a lifetime. Sometimes, a seemingly mismatched partner will inspire necessary growth. Perhaps you need to develop your generosity, learn to assert yourself, resolve an old drama with your parents. It might be a short-term kick in the butt, a call to action. So when you dump someone, don't shoot the messenger!

For example, Tali had a semi-torturous relationship with a musical, artistic Scorpio man who spent most nights composing amazing songs, then bingeing on scotch and whiskey. His extreme behavior was a wake-up call: Tali realized that she was repressing her own desire to sing and express her creativity. While she skipped the hard liquor and hangovers, she did pick up the microphone and let herself belt out some tunes. The relationship has faded into history, but Tali hits the karaoke bar several nights a week.

As long as you're taking the leap into love, you might as well get something out of it. Here's how astrology and aspects can help you turn your relationships into soul-elevating personal growth.