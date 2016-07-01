5 Essential Oils To Banish Brain Fog Once And For All
Essential oils are natural aromatic plant compounds that offer a variety of healthy benefits. They've been shown to support gut health and immunity, aid in the detoxification of organs, and balance hormones—naturally. Essential oils have amazing effects on our mental state as well, and they've been shown to naturally elevate people's moods.
When an odor molecule is inhaled into the nasal cavity, it is first sensed by the olfactory cells, which eventually make their way into the brain. The olfactory system is closely connected to the limbic system of the brain—the one that includes the hippocampus (responsible for long-term memory), the amygdala (associated with emotions), the hypothalamus (regulates the autonomic nervous system and hormones), and the cingulate gyrus (regulates blood pressure, heart rate, and attention). This chemical process is the foundation of essential oil's profound psychological effects.
You can use oils to stimulate the brain when you need to boost your mood, or to relax your mind if you're having trouble sleeping. Their positive benefits on our emotions really are endless.
Here are a few of my favorite essential oils and blends to help support an awesome mood. Diffuse 3 to 6 drops of them in your home or office using a diffuser, inhale a couple of drops from the bottle, or place a few drops in an Epsom salt bath for the ultimate at-home spa treatment.
1. Lavender
Lavender is known for its calming and relaxing properties. Diffusing lavender oil can help put your nervous system in a parasympathetic rest-and-digest state, versus the fight-or-flight one that many of us often resort to during stressful times. Ingest a few drops after a busy day to calm down and promote a restful sleep.
2. Frankincense
Frankincense is an amazing oil that has been used to support healthy cellular function for thousands of years. During biblical times, Frankincense was said to be even valued more than gold. Used aromatically, frankincense offers wonderful mood support and can help improve focus, minimize distractions, and improve concentration. It also reduces hyperactivity, impatience, irritability, and restlessness.
3. Vetiver
Vetiver, a member of the grass family, is a really nice, thicker oil that carries an earthy fragrance. It has powerful calming and grounding effects on emotions, which make it an ideal oil in massage therapy. It can be used to relieve stress, promote restful sleep, and aid in recovery from emotional trauma and shock.
4. Lemon
Citrus oils like lemon are very uplifting to the mind and body. Lemon, when used aromatically, promotes physical energy and purification. Its invigorating fragrance is warming, and there are many clinical studies supporting the use of lemon essential oil for reducing stress and boosting mood.
5. Peppermint
Peppermint is a popular oil that is said to stimulate the mind to help support memory, focus, concentration, and mental performance.
In addition to the oils above, here are a couple of mood-boosting blends to try out:
For worried, anxious thoughts:
- Vetiver
- Lavender
- Frankincense
- Ylang Ylang
- Clary Sage
To elevate mood and increase vitality:
- Lavender
- Hawaiian Sandalwood
- Ylang Ylang
- Wild Orange
To support restful sleep:
- Lavender
- Vetiver
- Roman Chamomile
- Hawaiian Sandalwood
When choosing essential oils, it's important to do your research and make sure you're getting therapeutic-grade oils that are made using the purest ingredients.
