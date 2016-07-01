5 Essential Oils To Banish Brain Fog Once And For All

Essential oils are natural aromatic plant compounds that offer a variety of healthy benefits. They've been shown to support gut health and immunity, aid in the detoxification of organs, and balance hormones—naturally. Essential oils have amazing effects on our mental state as well, and they've been shown to naturally elevate people's moods.

When an odor molecule is inhaled into the nasal cavity, it is first sensed by the olfactory cells, which eventually make their way into the brain. The olfactory system is closely connected to the limbic system of the brain—the one that includes the hippocampus (responsible for long-term memory), the amygdala (associated with emotions), the hypothalamus (regulates the autonomic nervous system and hormones), and the cingulate gyrus (regulates blood pressure, heart rate, and attention). This chemical process is the foundation of essential oil's profound psychological effects.

You can use oils to stimulate the brain when you need to boost your mood, or to relax your mind if you're having trouble sleeping. Their positive benefits on our emotions really are endless.

Here are a few of my favorite essential oils and blends to help support an awesome mood. Diffuse 3 to 6 drops of them in your home or office using a diffuser, inhale a couple of drops from the bottle, or place a few drops in an Epsom salt bath for the ultimate at-home spa treatment.