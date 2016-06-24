14 Foolproof Ways To Get Over A Heart-Wrenching Breakup

It happened. It’s over. Maybe you saw the end coming for a while, or maybe you thought they were the one and it totally blindsided you. It doesn’t matter. Either way, you still have to deal with the fallout.

Breakups of any kind devastate the heart. If you are going through a heart-wrenching breakup, know it gets easier with time. But there is no sure time frame for how long it takes to heal a broken heart. For some people, it might take a few months, for others it could be years or even decades.

People heal and grieve in their own way, in their own time. So don’t compare yourself to others. If your ex has already remarried, that doesn’t make them better than you. It just means you’re on a different path. We are all on our own healing journey, and your heart knows what it needs.

The best thing you can do for yourself is take care of you. Here are 14 foolproof ways to move on after heartbreak: