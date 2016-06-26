Sneaky Places You Can Meditate On The Go

Malls, hotels, and spas usually have comfortable benches and sofas which could be repurposed for your meditation. Or if you have a dental or doctor’s appointment, you could plan to show up 20 minutes early and meditate in the lobby or waiting room there, as well. If you’re nervous about being disturbed, sit in a corner where your chances of being in someone’s way will be less.

By forcing yourself to find public places to meditate, you’ll begin to develop keen awareness of potential public meditation spots. And when you enter a new space, the first thing you’ll think about is, “Hmmm, where would I meditate in here if I had to?”