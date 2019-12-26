While clitoral stimulation is great foreplay for sexual intercourse, a body massage or tantric breast massage is a great warm-up for the yoni massage. The goal here is to get relaxed and slowly build arousal.

Start with some coconut oil on the belly and gently massage there. The belly is an often overlooked area of the body but has many nerve endings. Massage the rib cage, between the breasts, and the lower abdomen.

Once the body begins to respond, slowly circle the breasts before circling the areolae—don't touch the nipples yet. Once the person's body responds more, begin to tease the nipples by alternating between circles and light pinching, and between light, medium, and strong touches.

Once you've warmed the body up with a breast massage and nipple stimulation, it's time to move into the main yoni massage techniques.