What I Tell My Patients Who Want To Lose Belly Fat: A Hormone Expert Explains

I thought I had the usual amount of subcutaneous and visceral fat—until I measured it about three years ago. I was unprepared for the results: I didn’t have a beer belly, but I enjoyed a glass of wine or two most nights. I was disgusted yet intrigued to find that most of my body fat was concentrated in my belly, i.e., I had the wrong kind of junk in my trunk. I took it one step further and measured my liver enzymes, which confirmed that I had fatty liver (my alanine aminotransferase or ALT was > 20 U/L, the cutoff for women. For men, the cutoff is > 30 U/L). So I made it my mission to get the junk out of my trunk. You may also have this problem, and not know it.

We’re anciently wired to store belly fat in response to eating sugar, which allows the body to survive the winter when food is scarce. But in times of abundant food, that ancient wiring backfires, and you store fat despite the lack of famine. The key is to reverse the hormonal misfires, thereby arresting cravings and belly fat storage.

If you want to burn belly fat, there are 10 key strategies to implement, and most involve food. These are the same strategies that I applied to my own body to cut visceral fat.

Keep in mind that not all calories are the same. Calories from some foods make you store belly fat—like excess carbohydrates—while other foods make you store muscle and burn fat. And while calories matter, hormones matter more. In particular, reducing your belly fat involves the reset of the belly fat hormones: insulin, leptin, cortisol, growth hormone and adiponectin.