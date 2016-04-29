mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Integrative Health

10 Signs You Have Chronic Inflammation

Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
Naturopathic Doctor By Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
Naturopathic Doctor
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D. is a weight-loss and natural anti-aging expert, concierge doctor for celebrities, board-certified naturopathic physician and a certified nutrition consultant.

Photo by Stocksy

Kellyann Petrucci, ND, a leading naturopathic physician and nutritionist, is an inflammation expert. This week, we're sharing Dr. Petrucci's expertise in a series on fighting inflammation for optimal health. To learn more, check out her new mindbodygreen course, Beat Inflammation: A 21-Day Plan for Glowing Skin, Long-Term Weight Loss, and Vibrant Health.

Typically, it’s pretty easy to tell if you’re experiencing acute inflammation. If you scrape your knee, your skin will turn red and hot. If you catch a cold, your runny nose and fever will tell the whole world that you’re inflamed. So acute inflammation is a natural, healthy process that helps your body heal.

But chronic inflammation is a whole different story. Chronic inflammation occurs when your immune system gets set permanently to “on.” As a result, it constantly releases a flood of damaging chemicals that could sicken your cells. It’s like a forest fire that never goes out.

Recent research suggests that chronic inflammation is associated with many modern diseases, including obesity and heart disease. In addition, chronic inflammation could make you feel tired and “washed out.”

Your doctor can measure your level of C-reactive protein, a marker for inflammation, to indicate whether chronic inflammation might be wreaking havoc on your body. But there are also a few clues your body might be telling you.

How to spot the signs of chronic inflammation:

Chronic inflammation can reveal itself in a variety of way, but these 10 signs are the most common in my experience.

Article continues below

1. You have a “spare tire” around your waist.

Fat cells in the abdomen churn out inflammatory chemicals—and the more belly fat you have, the more of these chemicals they create. In fact, cardiovascular medicine expert Peter Libby, MD, calls belly fat a “hotbed” of inflammation.

2. You have high blood glucose levels.

High blood sugar increases the numbers of inflammatory cytokines circulating in your blood. It also increases your levels of destructive molecules called advanced glycation end products (AGEs), which are pro-inflammatory.

Article continues below

3. You have digestive problems like gas, diarrhea, bloating, or constipation.

These can stem from a sick, inflamed, overly permeable gut—and a leaky gut that allows toxins to escape into your bloodstream is one of the leading cause of chronic, body-wide inflammation.

4. You're tired all the time.

Inflamed cells are sick cells, and they can’t produce the energy you need to feel refreshed and invigorated. As a result, you feel fatigued even when you first get out of bed—and by afternoon, you’re exhausted.

Article continues below

5. You have skin problems like eczema or psoriasis, or your skin is red and blotchy.

This could be an external sign of internal fire. (This is why there’s a powerful link between psoriasis and inflammatory conditions that manifest internally, including diabetes and cardiovascular disease.)

6. You have allergies.

If you’re always battling watery eyes and a runny nose, you could be chronically inflamed.

Article continues below

7. Your face is puffy, or you have puffy bags under your eyes.

This is a common sign of internal inflammation.

8. You have gum disease.

This is another outward clue of internal inflammation.

Article continues below

9. You're depressed, anxious, or suffering from “brain fog."

Inflammation could affect your brain chemistry, causing changes in how you think and feel.

10. If you’re a man, you have erectile dysfunction.

Chronic inflammation could be a cause of this problem.

How to heal chronic inflammation:

If you have any of these signs pointing to chronic inflammation, here’s the good news: You can start taking control by changing your lifestyle.

Begin by cutting out highly inflammatory foods like sugar and grains out of your diet and eating more lean protein, vegetables, and healthy fats. I recommend drinking gut-healing bone broth every day for a huge dose of anti-inflammatory power. Exercise daily, get enough sleep, and de-stress yourself with mindfulness meditation. Lower your body's burden of toxic chemicals, and you’ll turn down the flame another notch.

This is a problem you can start solving right now with a simple prescription: a smarter, healthier lifestyle.

Related reads:

Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D. is the author of the New York Times bestselling book Dr. Kellyann’s...
Read More
More from the author:
Learn The How To Reduce Inflammation To Feel Your Best
Check out Beat Inflammation
It's time to beat inflammation for good. Join Dr. Kellyann Petrucci for this powerful course to do just that and feel your best again.
View the class
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D. is the author of the New York Times...
Read More

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
$149.99

A Six-Step Process For Radical Self-Healing

With Dr. Lissa Rankin
A Six-Step Process For Radical Self-Healing
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-24782/10-signs-you-have-chronic-inflammation.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!