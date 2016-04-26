5 Drinkable Beauty Potions You Can Make Yourself

As a functional medicine nutritionist, I love to alchemize food, herbs, and botanicals. Lately, I’ve been experimenting with putting powdered botanicals and liquid minerals into drinks to see if they can replace a vitamin and mineral supplement and still elicit the same physiological effects. The answer is YES!

While some of these drinks will require specialty products, like powdered probiotics and fulvic acid, they are optional enhancers. If your budget doesn’t allow for them, feel free to leave them out and instead use a beauty insider's hack—10 minutes of meditation. In fact, add meditation to the mix even if you do buy the specialty products!

Experiment with the following beauty drinks and think of them as jewels to be savored. Choose one or two per day, depending on your mood and what you’d like to enhance.

These five drinkable beauty potions I concocted will help to bring radiance and clarity to the skin: