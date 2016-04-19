11 Signs That Insecurity Is Ruining Your Life + How To Change The Pattern

Do you sometimes just hate yourself? Are you uncomfortable in your own body and unhappy with how you interact with the world around you? A lack of self-love is often a result of growing up in a family where love was served with hurtfulness and dysfunction. It could also be the cost of spending time in a relationship where you didn’t feel valued.

When you don’t show yourself love, you will continuously (usually subconsciously) take self-sabotaging actions that keep you from the love and happiness you deserve. You won’t just hurt yourself. You'll hurt those around you as well.

Self-hatred has a way of spilling out into every area of your life—your career, your relationships, and your health.

Here are 11 signs you might not love yourself—and how to turn the self-hatred into acceptance: