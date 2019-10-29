We typically think of skin only as it relates to beauty—but it's essential to our overall health, too. After all, it's the largest organ in the body and the major interface between us and pretty much everything outside of us.

Our skin is also home to a vast array of microbes, and research has just begun to piece together the important role they play in our health (and more exciting research is on the horizon). And as a naturopathic functional medicine doctor, I'm fascinated by the skin microbiome and how it relates to health.

Here's the 101 on the skin microbiome and how to care for yours.