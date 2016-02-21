Why I Recommend Chlorophyll Enemas (Even If You Never Thought You'd Try One)

The entire digestive system is a long tube running continuously from the mouth all the way to the anus — but it certainly isn’t a straight shot from beginning to end. It twists, it turns, and it folds back on itself over and over. Microscopically, even the folds have folds. These folds are useful for peristalsis; they allow the muscles to move, accordion-like, so they can push food through.

However, the downside to this structure is that food, old stool, and bacteria can get trapped in all those folds. There are some really obvious manifestations of this, conditions such as toxic megacolon, in which waste builds up to such an extent that the colon stretches almost beyond its limit and the bacterial load becomes life-threatening.

On a more subtle level, slow movement and buildup can be more than uncomfortable. It can be toxic in a more low-grade, chronic way when the bad bacteria aren’t shed quickly enough and accumulate in the colon.

An enema will help clean out the lower colon. A colonic — which always should be administered by a professional — cleans higher up, so it can be more detoxifying but also harsher.

An Ayurvedic enema has a specific method behind it: First, the enema cleanses and nourishes with a substance such as chlorophyll or other herbs. Then, it's always followed (the next day or in the evening of the same day) by an oil enema to relubricate the colon and help dissolve some of the lipophilic, or fat-loving, toxins that won’t dissolve in water.

You should never do a water enema without getting an oil enema afterward because water alone strips away moisture and good bacteria. The bowel is moist and needs to stay lubricated with fats and mucus to hold the good bacteria. It’s not supposed to be squeaky clean.

I recommend doing an enema once a month. That's usually plenty for people who are not having any major health issues. (Women should never do one during their menstrual cycle.) There are special purification protocols in Ayurveda when enemas are done more frequently, but those are always under supervised conditions.

If monthly is still too much for you, I suggest at least trying this twice a year, as part of a spring and fall cleanse. A lot of my patients who would never in a thousand years have thought they would be doing enemas later tell me they feel fantastic afterward.

The first time is usually the least comfortable because there is an initial detoxification reaction. You may feel crummy for a few days, but don’t let that discourage you. It only gets better and better, and if you feel bad at first, it's evidence that the intervention was particularly needed.

Here are the instructions for doing a chlorophyll enema and how to follow it with an oil enema.