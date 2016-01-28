6 Foods I Recommend Eating Every Day For A Long Life: A Doctor Explains

At mindbodygreen, we're all about using the power of nutrition to promote health and prevent disease. That's why we're excited to feature this excerpt from How Not to Die, the best-selling new book by Michael Greger, M.D., a leading nutrition expert and the physician behind NutritionFacts.org. In this passage, Dr. Greger shares why he created the "Daily Dozen" — the list of 12 foods he recommends eating every day — and fills us in on six of them.

Whole-food, plant-based nutrition: pretty self-explanatory, right? But aren’t some green-light foods better than others? For example, you can apparently live extended periods eating practically nothing but potatoes. That would, by definition, be a whole-food, plant-based diet — but not a very healthy one. All plant foods are not created equal.

The more I’ve researched over the years, the more I’ve come to realize that healthy foods are not necessary interchangeable. Some foods and food groups have special nutrients not found in abundance elsewhere. For example, sulforaphane, the amazing liver-enzyme detox-boosting compound is derived nearly exclusively from cruciferous vegetables. You could eat tons of other kinds of greens and vegetables on a given day and get no appreciable sulforaphane if you didn’t eat something cruciferous.

It’s the same with flaxseeds and the anticancer lignan compounds. Flax may average 100 times more lignans than other foods. And mushrooms aren’t even plants at all; they belong to an entirely different biological classification and may contain nutrients (like ergothioneine) not made anywhere in the plant kingdom. So technically, maybe I should be referring to a whole-food, plant- and fungus-based diet, but that just sounds kind of gross.

So as the list of foods I tried to fit into my daily diet grew, I decided to make a checklist, Dr. Greger’s Daily Dozen. Here are six of them: