How To Know If You're Choosing The Right Partner For You

Can you feel the difference in the energies of these two positions? Choosing from fear is seeking a relationship to fill a hole within yourself. Choosing from love stems from the energy of fullness, and wanting to expand into even­ more love.

When we attract, create and manifest from a position of love, what we call into our lives is of the highest­ good. You can’t go wrong from this position!

Choices made from love will always create more love, because they are an extension of that energy — an extension of love. While it makes sense why we’d seek love and connection out of fear (because it doesn’t feel good to be lonely or disconnected), we have to realize is that in order to create full, loving relationships, we must first find that love within ourselves.

Whatever energy you’re leading with is going to be infused into the relationship you create. You can’t attract the right partner from the position of fear!

Knowing all this, how can you move out of fear and into love, so you can choose the right partner for you? You do the internal work. You find love within.

We’re all connected to an infinite source of love within ourselves. Love is a quality of energy that’s available to you when you drop into the deep knowing of who you are.

Through meditation, yoga, spiritual practice, and quiet reflection (to name a few ideas), you can find the energy of love, fullness, connection and completion within you. And as you meditate and simmer in that feeling of internal ­love,you become it.

And when you become it, your life and relationships become infused with it. It’s as simple as that.

Your work — your only work —­ is to find and cultivate the love within you. In doing so, you won’t have to worry about making the wrong choices again; you’ll always make decisions in life and love that are right for you.

