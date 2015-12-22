11 Things I Do Consistently To Make My Wife Happy

When she tries a new outfit or hairstyle, I notice, and I compliment her on it. When we are with friends, I tell them of the many great things she does. I love how she paints, how she gets out and runs in the worst of weather, how she cares so much for others.

Because I love her, I compliment her for these things all the time. I compliment her just as much or more when she’s not around. I want the whole world to know that she is an amazing person!