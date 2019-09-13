The microbiome is definitely having a moment. It seems like everyone is popping a probiotic and chugging kombucha to foster their "gut bugs," the trillions of different bacteria and fungi living in the GI tract. But did you know the gut isn't the only home of these friendly critters? The skin, nose, mouth, and vagina each have their own microbiome as well. And just like in the gut, an imbalance of these "bugs" can wreak havoc on your health.

This is exactly what is happening if you have "candida overgrowth." One of your body's microbiomes is out of balance due to excess candida. This can lead to rashes, fatigue, bloat, and more.

So, what can you do to keep candida in check and restore balance? One natural treatment option to try is changing up your diet. Microorganisms eat what you eat, so you can encourage their proliferation or stifle their growth depending on what you feed them.

Intrigued? Read on to learn all about candida overgrowth and what the science says about using diet to starve away this annoying infection.