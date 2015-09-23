mindbodygreen

11 Quinoa Bowls That Make It Easy (And Delicious!) To Eat Clean

Leah Vanderveldt is an author living in Brooklyn, New York. She received her bachelor’s in communications and media from Fordham University, and is certified in culinary nutrition from the Natural Gourmet Institute. She is the author of two cookbooks: The New Nourishing and The New Porridge.

The concept of "bowl" meals is pretty simple — you toss a bunch of ingredients into a specifically shaped dish, add a bit of finesse, and POOF! it's a cohesive meal.

Bowls are catching on because they're easy to make, unfussy, and create a satisfying meal if you keep three main components in mind:

  1. Base (grains and greens)
  2. Vegetables and/or fruits
  3. Toppings (herbs, nuts/seeds, dressings)

Quinoa is a great base because it's gluten-free and protein-packed, and it's one of the quickest cooking grains (OK, it's actually a seed, but you know what I mean).

Cook up a big batch of quinoa in advance (it takes only 15 minutes!) and turn it into some of these tasty quinoa-based bowls.

Coconut Milk Breakfast Quinoa

Photo courtesy of How Sweet Eats

Recipe: Coconut Milk Breakfast Quinoa

Superfood Quinoa Breakfast Bowls

Photo courtesy of The Wheatless Kitchen

Recipe: Superfood Quinoa Breakfast Bowls

Quinoa, Kale + Pesto Breakfast Bowls

Photo courtesy of The Iron You

Recipe: Quinoa, Kale + Pesto Breakfast Bowls

Quinoa Taco Salad + Chipotle Lime Dressing

Photo courtesy of Love + Lemons

Recipe: Quinoa Taco Salad With Chipotle Lime Dressing

Balsamic Chicken Salad Bowls

Photo courtesy of Cafe Delites

Recipe: Balsamic Chicken Salad Bowls

Curried Coconut Quinoa With Greens + Roasted Cauliflower

Photo courtesy of Cookie + Katie

Recipe: Curried Coconut Quinoa with Greens + Roasted Cauliflower

Loaded Greek-Style Quinoa Bowls

Photo courtesy of Cooking With Cakes

Recipe: Loaded Greek-Style Quinoa Bowls

Spicy Southwestern Quinoa Salad

Photo courtesy of Pinch of Yum

Recipe: Spicy Southwestern Quinoa Salad

Salmon, Quinoa + Kale Bowl With Tahini Yogurt Sauce

Photo courtesy of Feed Me Phoebe

Recipe: Salmon, Quinoa and Kale Bowl With Tahini Yogurt Sauce

Thai Veggie Quinoa Bowls

Photo courtesy of Avocado Pesto

Recipe: Thai Veggie Quinoa Bowls

Roasted Veggie Quinoa Bowl

Photo courtesy of I Love Vegan

Recipe: Roasted Veggie Quinoa Bowl

