11 Quinoa Bowls That Make It Easy (And Delicious!) To Eat Clean
The concept of "bowl" meals is pretty simple — you toss a bunch of ingredients into a specifically shaped dish, add a bit of finesse, and POOF! it's a cohesive meal.
Bowls are catching on because they're easy to make, unfussy, and create a satisfying meal if you keep three main components in mind:
- Base (grains and greens)
- Vegetables and/or fruits
- Toppings (herbs, nuts/seeds, dressings)
Quinoa is a great base because it's gluten-free and protein-packed, and it's one of the quickest cooking grains (OK, it's actually a seed, but you know what I mean).
Cook up a big batch of quinoa in advance (it takes only 15 minutes!) and turn it into some of these tasty quinoa-based bowls.
Coconut Milk Breakfast Quinoa
Photo courtesy of How Sweet Eats
Recipe: Coconut Milk Breakfast Quinoa
Superfood Quinoa Breakfast Bowls
Photo courtesy of The Wheatless Kitchen
Recipe: Superfood Quinoa Breakfast Bowls
Quinoa, Kale + Pesto Breakfast Bowls
Photo courtesy of The Iron You
Quinoa Taco Salad + Chipotle Lime Dressing
Photo courtesy of Love + Lemons
Balsamic Chicken Salad Bowls
Photo courtesy of Cafe Delites
Recipe: Balsamic Chicken Salad Bowls
Curried Coconut Quinoa With Greens + Roasted Cauliflower
Photo courtesy of Cookie + Katie
Recipe: Curried Coconut Quinoa with Greens + Roasted Cauliflower
Loaded Greek-Style Quinoa Bowls
Photo courtesy of Cooking With Cakes
Recipe: Loaded Greek-Style Quinoa Bowls
Spicy Southwestern Quinoa Salad
Photo courtesy of Pinch of Yum
Recipe: Spicy Southwestern Quinoa Salad
Salmon, Quinoa + Kale Bowl With Tahini Yogurt Sauce
Photo courtesy of Feed Me Phoebe
Recipe: Salmon, Quinoa and Kale Bowl With Tahini Yogurt Sauce
Thai Veggie Quinoa Bowls
Photo courtesy of Avocado Pesto
Recipe: Thai Veggie Quinoa Bowls
Roasted Veggie Quinoa Bowl
Photo courtesy of I Love Vegan
Recipe: Roasted Veggie Quinoa Bowl
