Pregnancy is an exciting (and scary!) time. If it's your first pregnancy, then for the very first time in your life, every decision you make affects not only you but also your precious cargo growing inside. All of a sudden, every morsel that you put into your body has a different meaning, and every move you make has the ability to affect the new life you're growing.

What does this mean for your yoga practice? It depends. If you have a strong, consistent practice, not much has to change, but being pregnant is not the time to "go big" with new yoga moves that your body has never done before. While I always admire the courage of anyone trying to improve their practice, pregnancy is not the time to be introducing new, strenuous movements or routines into your life.

The core truths of yoga are: Listen to your body, stay true to you in every moment, be present, pay attention, be kind to yourself, and take deep breaths. If something doesn't feel right, don't do it!

So with that in mind, here are simple guidelines to keep you and your baby (or babies) safe, happy, and healthy while still practicing yoga.