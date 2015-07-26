In Season Now! 7 Recipes To Make With Tomatoes Tonight

A perfectly ripe summer tomato rarely needs more than a sprinkle of sea salt to taste great. But if you're looking for some more ideas to make the most of this great summer fruit, we've got you covered.

Pro tip: seek out new varieties at the local farmers market, where they'll often let you taste before you buy.

1. BLT Frittata

Classic sandwich turned breakfast favorite? Why not? Make a couple of healthy swaps (turkey bacon instead of regular and spinach for the lettuce) and you'll be fueled-up until lunchtime.

2. Tomato + Egg Shakshuka

Shakshuka is a Middle Eastern dish that makes for an easy, simple and all-around perfect one-pan meal.

This version has a vegetable-packed twist. It’s even better when I can dig in and scoop up all the warm tomato and eggy goodness with a slice of freshly baked sourdough or pita.

3. Tabouli

If you don’t mind the dicing and chopping, tabouli is not only fresh and healthy, but also offers a variety of tastes, textures, and colors.

4. Herbed Pea "Ricotta" With Tomato + Basil

Insalata caprese — that perfect arrangement of mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil dressed in olive oil and balsamic, gives me a serious case of salad envy. But who cares when it’s so easy to whip up a creamy and decadent sweet pea and cashew vegan ricotta, to slather over big juicy slabs of the best tomatoes that summer has to offer!

5. Roasted Tomato Salsa

Take Mexican night to the next level with this simple roasted salsa.

6. Quinoa Porridge With Grilled Tomatoes

Think of this dish almost like a quinoa risotto. Mint, feta, grilled tomatoes and garlic are toppings you'll want on everything all summer long.

7. Zoodles With Tomatoes & Creamy Avocado Pesto

Whip up this filling vegan (and raw!) dinner in just 15 minutes with simple, wholesome ingredients. It's a perfect go-to dinner on a warm spring or summer night.