mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
In Season Now! 7 Recipes To Make With Tomatoes Tonight

In Season Now! 7 Recipes To Make With Tomatoes Tonight

Leah Vanderveldt
mbg Contributor By Leah Vanderveldt
mbg Contributor
Leah Vanderveldt is an author living in Brooklyn, New York. She received her bachelor’s in communications and media from Fordham University, and is certified in culinary nutrition from the Natural Gourmet Institute. She is the author of two cookbooks: The New Nourishing and The New Porridge.
July 26, 2015

A perfectly ripe summer tomato rarely needs more than a sprinkle of sea salt to taste great. But if you're looking for some more ideas to make the most of this great summer fruit, we've got you covered.

Pro tip: seek out new varieties at the local farmers market, where they'll often let you taste before you buy.

1. BLT Frittata

Classic sandwich turned breakfast favorite? Why not? Make a couple of healthy swaps (turkey bacon instead of regular and spinach for the lettuce) and you'll be fueled-up until lunchtime.

2. Tomato + Egg Shakshuka

Shakshuka is a Middle Eastern dish that makes for an easy, simple and all-around perfect one-pan meal.

This version has a vegetable-packed twist. It’s even better when I can dig in and scoop up all the warm tomato and eggy goodness with a slice of freshly baked sourdough or pita.

3. Tabouli

If you don’t mind the dicing and chopping, tabouli is not only fresh and healthy, but also offers a variety of tastes, textures, and colors.

4. Herbed Pea "Ricotta" With Tomato + Basil

Insalata caprese — that perfect arrangement of mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil dressed in olive oil and balsamic, gives me a serious case of salad envy. But who cares when it’s so easy to whip up a creamy and decadent sweet pea and cashew vegan ricotta, to slather over big juicy slabs of the best tomatoes that summer has to offer!

5. Roasted Tomato Salsa

Take Mexican night to the next level with this simple roasted salsa.

6. Quinoa Porridge With Grilled Tomatoes

Think of this dish almost like a quinoa risotto. Mint, feta, grilled tomatoes and garlic are toppings you'll want on everything all summer long.

7. Zoodles With Tomatoes & Creamy Avocado Pesto

Whip up this filling vegan (and raw!) dinner in just 15 minutes with simple, wholesome ingredients. It's a perfect go-to dinner on a warm spring or summer night.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Leah Vanderveldt
Leah Vanderveldt mbg Contributor
Leah Vanderveldt is an author living in Brooklyn, New York. She received her bachelor’s in communications and media from Fordham University, and is certified in culinary nutrition from...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

The Surprising Health Benefits Of Cumin & 8 More Ayurvedic Spices

Sahara Rose
The Surprising Health Benefits Of Cumin & 8 More Ayurvedic Spices
Functional Food

A Deep & Delicious Dive Into Kitchari, Ayurveda's Favorite Cleanse

Sahara Rose
A Deep & Delicious Dive Into Kitchari, Ayurveda's Favorite Cleanse
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Integrative Health

5 Signs You May Be Drinking Too Much Water (Yes, You Can Be Overhydrated)

Abby Moore
5 Signs You May Be Drinking Too Much Water (Yes, You Can Be Overhydrated)
Recipes

It's Cauliflower Season: Here Are 3 Recipes To Celebrate Accordingly

Eliza Sullivan
It's Cauliflower Season: Here Are 3 Recipes To Celebrate Accordingly
Beauty

Lashes Wilt As You Get Older: 5 Ways To Save Them From Their Impending Droop

Jamie Schneider
Lashes Wilt As You Get Older: 5 Ways To Save Them From Their Impending Droop
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Home

Just Another Reason To Get That Houseplant: It Can Provide A Sense Of Control

Eliza Sullivan
Just Another Reason To Get That Houseplant: It Can Provide A Sense Of Control
Sex

Over 40 & Sick Of Mediocre Sex? Here's How To Make It Better

Susan Hardwick-Smith, MD
Over 40 & Sick Of Mediocre Sex? Here's How To Make It Better
Integrative Health

6 Epigenetic Adaptogens That Are Like An "On" Switch For Better Health

Kara Fitzgerald, N.D.
6 Epigenetic Adaptogens That Are Like An "On" Switch For Better Health
Beauty

No Hot Tools, No Problem — How To Style Curls Sans Heat

Alexandra Engler
No Hot Tools, No Problem — How To Style Curls Sans Heat
Beauty

The 7 Best Natural Hair Dyes That Are Seriously Salon Quality

Alexandra Engler
The 7 Best Natural Hair Dyes That Are Seriously Salon Quality
Integrative Health

How I Used Psychedelics To Support My Sobriety (Yes, You Read That Right)

Luke Storey
How I Used Psychedelics To Support My Sobriety (Yes, You Read That Right)
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-20590/in-season-now-7-recipes-to-make-with-tomatoes-tonight.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!