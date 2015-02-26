5 Ways To Connect With Your Guardian Angel

Angels appear in many of the key religious texts of the world, including the Bible and the Qur'an, and I believe this is a testament to their universal nature. Everyone has a Guardian Angel regardless of the religion they follow. Isn't it wonderful to find something that we all have in common?

The word 'Angel' means messenger. Angels deliver messages from God, or "the divine" if that is your preferred term. There are many different kinds of Angels, but a Guardian Angel is one that is assigned solely to you and will be with you for your whole life.

Usually, when people start connecting with their Guardian Angel, they want some form of proof. Like most things that we cannot see with our own eyes, people ask questions like, "If they are real then why can't I see them?" But once you start connecting with your Angels, you will begin to experience some tangible signs of their presence.

The most common sign of an Angel is to see feathers in unexpected places. When I first started seeing feathers, I just dismissed them as having fallen out of a pillow or assumed that a bird's nest must be close by. There will always be a logical explanation that we can use to avoid facing the subtle angelic realm — trusting in this realm is often a key hurdle for many of us.

When I first started to notice feathers appearing shortly after I had felt upset, they began to feel like little Angelic reminders that everything was going to be OK.

When you connect with your Guardian Angel, don't limit your sensory awareness to sight. In fact, close your eyes! By removing the distraction of your physical eyes, you can start to focus on your inner-self and your other senses become heightened. With your eyes closed, ask the Angels to give you a sign of their presence.

Here are five ways you may begin to experience and connect with your Guardian Angel:

1. Angels often appear as a feeling, both physical and emotional.

A physical sign might be getting goosebumps or feeling a slight breeze brush past you. Emotionally, some people feel an overwhelming sense of love and support wash over them.

2. Angels like to connect with you through sound.

You might begin to hear a buzzing in your ear, a common sign that the Angels are trying to connect with you.

Start to notice when this happens and you may see a pattern forming. Does it always happen at a certain time of day when the Angels are trying to get your attention?

Think about why it could be happening. If your stress levels are rising, are the Angels reminding you to calm down? I often experience Angels through sound and they usually catch me when I least expect it.

3. Fragrance is another sign that the Angels are nearby.

If you experience an unexpectedly beautiful smell and can't figure out where it is coming from, then perhaps an Angel has dropped by to freshen up your day.

4. An unexpected taste of sweetness in your mouth can be an indication of an Angelic presence.

In meditation, the taste of sweet nectar in the mouth is a wonderful sign that your energetic vibration is heightened. The higher our vibration, the easier it becomes to connect with Angels. Who doesn't want a little extra sweetness in their life?

5. It is easiest to see Angels with your inner eye.

Whilst many people struggle to see Angels with their physical eyes, they find it easier to see Angels with their inner eye, commonly known as our Third Eye Chakra. This is a vision that you see in your mind's eye. The key to seeing Angels with your inner eye is to relax, stop trying so hard, and be open to whatever comes your way!

A regular meditation practice can be highly effective with this. If you are new to meditation, you may find it easier to follow a guided meditation or join a group meditation class to help you develop the patience and confidence to meditate alone.