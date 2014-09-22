Fall Reset: Your Mini-Guide To A 1-Day Detox

Considering doing a cleanse this fall after a summer of indulgence? Doing a one-day detox after a long weekend or vacation can be just what your body needs to get back on track. If you're suffering from any of these common ailments, your body is practically begging you to hit the reset button:

Allergies Bloating, and/or constipation Weight gain, especially abdominal Insomnia Joint pains Fatigue Low energy

Why fall?

As the seasons change, it's the perfect time to re-evaluate our habits and cleanse our bodies, homes, and minds. Choose one sacred day this month and devote it to your health. Try to combine it with a digital detox by turning off the phone, computer, and TV and enjoy time alone or with family.

Or spend a portion of the day tackling a closet or drawer that needs to be cleaned out. (Think you're bad at decluttering? Here's some motivation.) Choose one physical thing that needs de-cluttering in your life and do it today.

Your Mini-Guide To A 1-Day Detox

Morning

When you wake up: Drink warm lemonade. Mix 8 ounces warm (not hot!) water with half a lemon (freshly squeezed) to hydrate your body and stimulate digestion.

Meditation: Set yourself up for success and quiet your mind with a 10-minute meditation. To settle yourself before you begin, take 10 deep cleansing breaths. Not sure how to begin meditating? Try the Calm app, which has a timer with guided meditations for every mood.

Breakfast: Start your day by flooding your body with antioxidants, thanks to a green smoothie. So many delicious ways to go about this, but go easy on the fruit. A simple rule of thumb is to use three servings of vegetables for every piece of fruit. My favorite combo is the following: