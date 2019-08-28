6 Rules For Open & Honest Communication With The Person You Love

Communication takes work. A lot of it. How often have you walked away from a conversation with your partner feeling angry, disappointed, or misunderstood? How often have you said things you regretted, things that hurt your partner unnecessarily? How often have you wished for more open and honest communication with the person you love the most?

You're not alone. And you can change things.

Good communication is as important as it is difficult, especially in committed relationships. When couples discuss serious or provocative issues, one or both involved can often feel frustrated with the conversation and the outcome. In the heat of the moment, we tend to forget how to be kind, patient, and loving. It's time to remember.

Let's transform the way we talk to one another!

Here are some suggestions to help you become a better communicator with your partner, which will absolutely improve the communication in your relationship. You can't control how he or she communicates, but you can serve as an example and an inspiration.