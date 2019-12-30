Apple cider vinegar must be diluted when used as a DIY toner. Because it is so acidic, "if not diluted properly, ACV can give you superficial chemical burns and skin irritation," explains NYC-based dermatologist Dhaval Bhanusali.

Use one-part vinegar to three or four parts water (for sensitive skin types, even more water). Additionally, "before using it on your face for the first time, it's a good idea to try a test spot on your skin to make sure you won't have an adverse reaction," Barr says.