10 Foods To Fight Candida

Amy Myers, M.D.
Functional Medicine Doctor By Amy Myers, M.D.
Functional Medicine Doctor
Amy Myers, M.D. is a renowned leader in functional medicine living in Austin, Texas. She is a New York Times best-selling author of both The Autoimmune Solution and The Thyroid Connection, and received her doctorate in medicine from the LSU Health Sciences Center.

Do you suffer from mood swings, seasonal allergies, digestive issues, or frequent yeast infections? If so, you may have Candida overgrowth.

Candida is one of the scientific names for yeast, which is a form of fungus. A very small amount naturally resides in your mouth and intestines to aid digestion, but your medications, diet, and environment can all change your normal balance of Candida. When it's overproduced, it breaks down the wall of the intestines and enters directly into the bloodstream, where it releases toxic byproducts that can cause a leaky gut. Symptoms of Candida overgrowth can range from digestive issues to depression.

Since Candida resides in the gut, diet is an important factor in limiting overgrowth. Here are 10 foods you can eat to help fight Candida overgrowth.

Coconut oil



Coconut oil naturally contains a fatty acid called caprylic acid. This anti-fungal interferes with Candida growth and replication by poking holes in the walls of the yeast cells, causing them to die off.

Garlic



Garlic contains allicin, a sulphur-containing compound with natural antifungal properties specific to Candida. When eaten raw, this little food is one of the best antifungals around.

Apple cider vinegar



Apple cider vinegar is the one type of vinegar allowed on a Candida diet. Research on apple cider vinegar is limited, but it appears to contain enzymes that help break down Candida.

Cruciferous vegetables



Cruciferous vegetables, such as broccoli, Brussels sprouts, arugula, cabbage, and radishes, contain isothiocyanates, the sulphur- and nitrogen-containing compounds that attack Candida.

Ginger



Ginger contains gingerols and shogaols, the anti-inflammatory and antifungal components of the ginger root. While ginger is not the most powerful antifungal of the group, it does provide significant liver support while your body is detoxifying the Candida overgrowth.

Olive oil



Olive, flax, avocado, and primrose oils contain polyphenols, which are antioxidants that can help your body fight Candida.

Cloves



Cloves naturally contain eugenol, a powerful essential oil and extremely effective antifungal when taken internally. Clove oil can also be effective as a topical aid for fungal infections of the toe and fingernails.

Cinnamon



Cinnamon is an anti-inflammatory spice with added antifungal properties. Similar to caprylic acid, it appears to damage yeast cells, causing them to denature and eventually die off. Cinnamon appears to be beneficial in the treatment of Candida, H. pylori, and even head lice, but it should not be used while pregnant or in the presence of a stomach or intestinal ulcer.

Wild salmon



Wild salmon is an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are also known to fight fungal infections.

Lemon juice



The essential oil of lemons contains mild antifungal properties. Lemon’s main role in the diet is to help detoxify your liver as it tries to fight off the Candida.

