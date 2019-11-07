24 Articles by Jenni Gritters, M.S.

Meditation
Personal Growth

Mindfulness Can Help Us Process Fear More Rationally, Study Finds

Can we train our brains to not overreact to fear stimuli?

#news #fear
October 17 2019
Love

Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About Going To Couples Therapy

Couples therapy isn't just for when your relationship is falling apart.

#marriage #dating
October 13 2019
Wellness Trends

Emotional Intelligence Will Soon Be The Most Desirable Job Skill, Study Says

We're officially in a "feeling economy," research shows.

#news #technology
October 9 2019
Personal Growth

What Your Spending Habits Say About Your Personality Type

Spending a lot on travel? Here's what that says about you...

#Financial Wellness
July 21 2019
Women's Health

New Study Finds Air Pollution May Be Affecting Your Fertility

If you're planning to try to get pregnant any time soon, consider your environment.

#environmentalism #fertility
June 25 2019
Integrative Health

Working Long Hours Every Day? It Could Affect Your Heart Health

More than 10 hours in the office might not be worth the long-term consequences.

#news #Heart #stress
June 20 2019
Personal Growth

This Personality Type Might Be More Likely To Experience Burnout

Can your childhood experiences affect how you respond to stress at work?

#news #stress
May 31 2019
Integrative Health

This One Habit Could Reverse Your Sleep Problems In Just One Week

For anyone looking for a quick boost on their sleep quality.

#news #sleep #technology
May 20 2019
Parenting

This Is How Couples Can Maintain A Strong Relationship After Baby

As it turns out, this one starts with helping out new fathers.

#marriage #motherhood
May 16 2019
Mental Health

New Mental Health Care Guidelines Emphasize The Unique Experience Of Womanhood

Therapists should consider identity and discrimination, the APA says.

#news #empowerment
May 13 2019
Mental Health
Personal Growth

3 Personality Types Linked To Social Anxiety, According To Research

Turns out, extroverts aren't always the social butterflies we make them out to be!

#news #anxiety #confidence
March 31 2019
Mental Health
Mental Health

Your Work Schedule Might Be Putting You At Risk For Depression

New research suggests you really need to protect your downtime.

#news #depression
February 25 2019
Women's Health
Love
Love
Integrative Health
Sex