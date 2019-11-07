24 Articles by Jenni Gritters, M.S.
Meditation Can Alter Our Perception Of Time, New Study Finds
Whoa.
Mindfulness Can Help Us Process Fear More Rationally, Study Finds
Can we train our brains to not overreact to fear stimuli?
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About Going To Couples Therapy
Couples therapy isn't just for when your relationship is falling apart.
Emotional Intelligence Will Soon Be The Most Desirable Job Skill, Study Says
We're officially in a "feeling economy," research shows.
What Your Spending Habits Say About Your Personality Type
Spending a lot on travel? Here's what that says about you...
New Study Finds Air Pollution May Be Affecting Your Fertility
If you're planning to try to get pregnant any time soon, consider your environment.
Working Long Hours Every Day? It Could Affect Your Heart Health
More than 10 hours in the office might not be worth the long-term consequences.
This Personality Type Might Be More Likely To Experience Burnout
Can your childhood experiences affect how you respond to stress at work?
This One Habit Could Reverse Your Sleep Problems In Just One Week
For anyone looking for a quick boost on their sleep quality.
This Is How Couples Can Maintain A Strong Relationship After Baby
As it turns out, this one starts with helping out new fathers.
New Mental Health Care Guidelines Emphasize The Unique Experience Of Womanhood
Therapists should consider identity and discrimination, the APA says.
Here's A 10-Second Way To Boost Your Mood When You're Feeling Down
Endearingly simple.
3 Personality Types Linked To Social Anxiety, According To Research
Turns out, extroverts aren't always the social butterflies we make them out to be!
Young People's Mental Health Issues Skyrocketed Over The Last Decade—Here's Why
Teens' and young adults' mental health has gotten progressively worse.
Your Work Schedule Might Be Putting You At Risk For Depression
New research suggests you really need to protect your downtime.
Birth Control Pills May Make Women Struggle With More Complex Emotions, Study Finds
Here's what that means.
The Unexpected Way To Improve Your Future Romantic Relationships (Before You're Even In One)
This is a good reminder.
Couples Who Use This Money Management Strategy Tend To Be Happier
Time for a conversation with your partner?
This Magical Practice Keeps Your Body Looking 30 Years 'Younger.' Guess What It Is...
Physical aging may not be inevitable after all.
The Simple Practice That Can Increase Sexual Intimacy With Your Partner
Be warned: This is EXTREMELY sweet.