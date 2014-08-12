35 Articles by Amy Jirsa

Amy Jirsa

DIY: Make Your Own Tea With Summer Herbs

This fun tutorial will show you how to create your very own herbal tea blends right at home.

Amy Jirsa
August 12 2014
How To Do Downward Dog (Cute Infographic!)

What is downward dog and how do you do it?

Amy Jirsa
July 11 2014
Routines

A Simple Morning Sequence To Open Your Heart

This heart-opening sequence will help you get out of bed in the morning.

Amy Jirsa
June 24 2014
Home

DIY Inspo: How To Stock Your Own Herbal Medicine Cabinet

A stillroom is where women used to make cosmetics, homebrews, preserves, and medicinals.

Amy Jirsa
November 21 2013
Routines

10-Minute Yoga Sequence For Relaxation

There’s nothing better, really, after a long, long day than a little ten minute yoga sequence in which we can breathe, unwind (literally), and...

Amy Jirsa
October 17 2013

Got An Earache? Mullein Oil To The Rescue!

It's almost fall, and you know what that means. One of these mornings, you'll wake up with that oh-so-familiar, terrible, telltale pain of an ear...

Amy Jirsa
September 13 2013
Functional Food

Feeling The Heat? 3 Herbs To Help You Cool Down

Just another reason you should keep sage around.

Amy Jirsa
August 11 2013
Home

The Best All-Natural Insect Repellents For Summer

Enjoy the outdoors, bite and chemical free.

Amy Jirsa
June 10 2013
Functional Food

5 Ways Herbs Can Aid Post-Pregnancy Care & Breastfeeding

Herbs can ease the transition into motherhood—both for the mind and the body.

Amy Jirsa
March 18 2013
Functional Food

Herbs for All Stages of Pregnancy

Yes, herbs that will even help ease morning sickness.

Amy Jirsa
March 6 2013
Functional Food

3 Herbs To Soothe A Stubborn Cough

Have you ever noticed how quickly an illness can descend once the holidays are over?

Amy Jirsa
January 13 2013
Recipes

DIY: Make Your Own Cough Drops and Cough Syrup

Here are 3 recipes to make your own cough drops and cough syrups.

Amy Jirsa
January 10 2013
Functional Food

5 Warming Herbs to Weather the Winter

It’s finally that time of year.

Amy Jirsa
November 12 2012
Integrative Health

5 Herbs to Heal a Broken Heart

When you experience a loss, physical pain in the chest can follow.

Amy Jirsa
October 18 2012
Integrative Health