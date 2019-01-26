35 Items Tagged
diabetes
This Healthy Kitchen Staple Is Way More Versatile Than We Give It Credit For
A spoon full of vinegar a day may just keep the doctor away.
Want To See The Future Of Disease Research? Look No Further Than Your Poop, Study Finds
To understand the future of disease research, look no further than your poop.
5 Reasons We Like The Egg (But Not As Much As Instagram Does)
5 Reasons We Love Eggs Just As Much As Instagram
Yes, You Can Get Into Ketosis Even If You're Vegan. Here's How
Straight from a M.D. who lost 100 pounds with the practice.
I Was Born With 2 Fingers + Have Type 1 Diabetes. Here's How Fitness Saved My Life
I overcame adversity one rep at a time.
What Most Doctors Get Wrong About Health: A Cardiologist Explains
It's time to wind back the harms of too much medicine and prescribe a little more food instead.
America's Health Isn't Nearly As Bad As You Thought. Here's Why
Listen up, there's actually good news.
7 Things I Always Tell My Patients Who Want To Lose Weight
What works for you may not work for everyone. Everyone is different and has different biochemical needs. But regardless of your genes, everyone can...
5 Health Issues Apple Cider Vinegar Can Help With
Even Hippocrates used it!
The Toxic Chemicals You Need To Know About + How They Hurt Your Health
There are almost 1 million Google entries and more than 3,000 articles in the National Library of Medicine regarding persistent organic pollutants...
The 6 Cancer-Fighting Superfoods You Should Eat Every Day
The average American eats about 1,100 meals every year. Unfortunately, much of what they eat is drawn from the Standard American Diet (SAD): foods...
What Sleeping In On The Weekends Could Be Doing To Your Body
The weekend is now within reach. You can almost hear the silence of your alarm. You can almost feel the warmth of your covers at noon.
I Have Type 1 Diabetes. Here's How I've Learned To Stay Positive
To some, it might seem like I have the perfect life. I teach yoga in exotic locations, have a stable, loving relationship, support my friends, keep in...
4 Simple Changes That Will Help You Cut Back On Sugar
Removing sugar from your diet is the single most important step you can take to improve your health.
5 Reasons Grains Aren't As Bad As Everyone Says
Health messages about nutrition can be conflicting and confusing, and because your daily food choices are so important, separating the passing trends...
7 Essential Strategies To Fight Chronic Disease
Heads up: the statistics are grim. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, type 2 diabetes in America has tripled since the...
Why This Cardiologist Recommends Probiotics For Heart Health
In the last few years I've recommended foods and supplements containing probiotics to my heart patients.
How Artificial Sweeteners Lead To Diabetes
Earlier this fall, a study was published in Nature that caused a stir both in medical circles and the mainstream media. Why? Because the researchers...
I Was Suicidal, So I Ditched Sugar & It Changed My Life
How I learned to control my emotions by controlling what I eat.
Could Eating Meat Give You Diabetes? A Cardiologist Explains
I know, I know. Here goes Debbie Downer again, bursting your bubble as you consider biting into a sirloin burger, salmon steak, or grilled chicken...