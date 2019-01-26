35 Items Tagged

diabetes

Functional Food
Integrative Health

Want To See The Future Of Disease Research? Look No Further Than Your Poop, Study Finds

To understand the future of disease research, look no further than your poop.

#news #gut health #study #digestion #microbiome
Elizabeth Gerson
January 21 2019
Functional Food
Wellness Trends
Motivation

What Most Doctors Get Wrong About Health: A Cardiologist Explains

It's time to wind back the harms of too much medicine and prescribe a little more food instead.

#nutrition #heart disease #health #diabetes #healthy foods
Dr. Aseem Malhotra
August 18 2016

7 Things I Always Tell My Patients Who Want To Lose Weight

What works for you may not work for everyone. Everyone is different and has different biochemical needs. But regardless of your genes, everyone can...

#nutrition #weight loss #diabetes #healthy foods
Mark Hyman, M.D.
April 15 2016

The Toxic Chemicals You Need To Know About + How They Hurt Your Health

There are almost 1 million Google entries and more than 3,000 articles in the National Library of Medicine regarding persistent organic pollutants...

#toxic #environmentalism #fish #health #diabetes
Joel Kahn, M.D.
January 23 2016

The 6 Cancer-Fighting Superfoods You Should Eat Every Day

The average American eats about 1,100 meals every year. Unfortunately, much of what they eat is drawn from the Standard American Diet (SAD): foods...

#healing #how to lose weight #wellness #cancer #toxins at home
Dr. Joel Fuhrman
December 17 2015

What Sleeping In On The Weekends Could Be Doing To Your Body

The weekend is now within reach. You can almost hear the silence of your alarm. You can almost feel the warmth of your covers at noon.

#news #sleep #study #disease #diabetes
Emi Boscamp
November 19 2015

I Have Type 1 Diabetes. Here's How I've Learned To Stay Positive

To some, it might seem like I have the perfect life. I teach yoga in exotic locations, have a stable, loving relationship, support my friends, keep in...

#disease #happiness #diabetes
Rachel Zinman
July 7 2015
Functional Food

4 Simple Changes That Will Help You Cut Back On Sugar

Removing sugar from your diet is the single most important step you can take to improve your health.

#weight loss #diabetes #healthy foods #sugar
Richard Jacoby, M.D.
April 14 2015

5 Reasons Grains Aren't As Bad As Everyone Says

Health messages about nutrition can be conflicting and confusing, and because your daily food choices are so important, separating the passing trends...

#gluten #disease #heart disease #cancer #diabetes
Joel Kahn, M.D.
April 10 2015

7 Essential Strategies To Fight Chronic Disease

Heads up: the statistics are grim. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, type 2 diabetes in America has tripled since the...

#disease #diabetes #sugar
Mark Hyman, M.D.
February 3 2015
Functional Food

Why This Cardiologist Recommends Probiotics For Heart Health

In the last few years I've recommended foods and supplements containing probiotics to my heart patients.

#anxiety #Vitamin D #heart disease #wellness #diabetes
Joel Kahn, M.D.
December 24 2014

How Artificial Sweeteners Lead To Diabetes

Earlier this fall, a study was published in Nature that caused a stir both in medical circles and the mainstream media. Why? Because the researchers...

#diabetes #healthy foods #sugar
Dr. Jeffrey Bland
December 10 2014
Mental Health

I Was Suicidal, So I Ditched Sugar & It Changed My Life

How I learned to control my emotions by controlling what I eat.

#mind body connection #wellness #depression #diabetes #sugar
Heather Esposito
November 3 2014

Could Eating Meat Give You Diabetes? A Cardiologist Explains

I know, I know. Here goes Debbie Downer again, bursting your bubble as you consider biting into a sirloin burger, salmon steak, or grilled chicken...

#nutrition #inflammation #meat #aging #diabetes
Joel Kahn, M.D.
August 12 2014