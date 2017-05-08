14 Items Tagged

barefoot

Personal Growth
Recovery

40 Ways To Practice Joy Every Single Day

Have you noticed the explosion of books and articles on happiness in the past decade? No doubt it’s great that we’re getting expert advice on such an...

#happiness #joy #gratitude #barefoot #personal growth
MeiMei Fox
May 25 2014
Integrative Health

10 Tips to Reduce Stress From Chinese Medicine

Stress causes severe muscle pains, shrinks the size of our brains, and even causes heart disease.

#Herbs #nature #mindfulness #superfoods #sleeping
Robert Piper
September 2 2012
Routines
Routines

5 Reasons to Run Barefoot

There’s so much to gain and so little to lose.

#running #reflexology #barefoot #wellness
Doug Tedeschi
July 11 2012
Integrative Health

15 Simple Tips to Balance Your Mind, Body & Soul

Here is a list of 15 simple things to consider incorporating into your healthy routine to help balance your mind, body, and spirit.

#breathing #happiness #nature #gratitude #mindfulness
Jesse Chappus, D.C.
July 9 2012
Personal Growth

5 Mid-Year Resolutions

Who says we need to wait until next year to start setting goals, anyway?

#happiness #mindfulness #abundance #barefoot #eco-travel
Bridget Regan
June 26 2012
Integrative Health

10 Sleep Tips Inspired By Chinese Medicine

Catching those z's is important, and these tips are sure to help.

#visualization #meditation #mindfulness #barefoot #mind body connection
Robert Piper
May 21 2012

7 Health Benefits of Going Barefoot Outside

Even though we've come to think of them as a vital part of our lives, only 20 percent of the world's population today wears shoes. Although in western...

#healing #happiness #nature #mindfulness #barefoot
Stephanie Slon
March 29 2012
Outdoors

3 Reasons Why You Need to Reconnect with the Earth

We're meant to touch the earth with our bare skin

#healing #Ayurveda #barefoot #wellness
Dr. Daniel Chong
February 17 2012

Michael Franti on Yoga, Creativity, Touring Green

Michael Franti, the front man for the band Michael Franti & Spearhead, is obviously a rock star -- but he's also a guy who practices meditation and...

#celebrity #mindfulness #yogis #eco-travel #Yoga for Men
Jason Wachob
August 11 2010
Routines