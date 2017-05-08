14 Items Tagged
barefoot
Is Barefoot Running Good For You? Here's What The Experts Say
All your burning questions answered.
Why Grounding Can Be Difficult Sometimes + What To Do About It
Here's how to hone this essential skill.
The Importance Of Going Barefoot + How To Reclaim Your Feet
Feet need to breathe and have the freedom of movement.
40 Ways To Practice Joy Every Single Day
Have you noticed the explosion of books and articles on happiness in the past decade? No doubt it’s great that we’re getting expert advice on such an...
10 Tips to Reduce Stress From Chinese Medicine
Stress causes severe muscle pains, shrinks the size of our brains, and even causes heart disease.
Happy Feet, Happy Body, Happy Mind
How to do a foot workout.
5 Reasons to Run Barefoot
There’s so much to gain and so little to lose.
15 Simple Tips to Balance Your Mind, Body & Soul
Here is a list of 15 simple things to consider incorporating into your healthy routine to help balance your mind, body, and spirit.
5 Mid-Year Resolutions
Who says we need to wait until next year to start setting goals, anyway?
10 Sleep Tips Inspired By Chinese Medicine
Catching those z's is important, and these tips are sure to help.
7 Health Benefits of Going Barefoot Outside
Even though we've come to think of them as a vital part of our lives, only 20 percent of the world's population today wears shoes. Although in western...
3 Reasons Why You Need to Reconnect with the Earth
We're meant to touch the earth with our bare skin
Michael Franti on Yoga, Creativity, Touring Green
Michael Franti, the front man for the band Michael Franti & Spearhead, is obviously a rock star -- but he's also a guy who practices meditation and...
Born to Run: Q & A with Christopher McDougall
A conversation with Christopher McDougall.